Here's our first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G

Here's our first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G1
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 has leaked extensively over the past week. But if you're not interested in that foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be of interest and the latest leak gives us our first detailed look at the flagship device in all official colors.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G will be available in three colors
The ultra-premium Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to land at $1,599 in the United States. After being showcased in Black a few days back, today we get a glimpse at the Green and Silver versions of the highly anticipated foldable.
These three color options suggest Samsung is targeting a more business-oriented audience with the Fold 3. That’s corroborated by a new feature — S Pen Fold Edition support — which will enable even more use cases and attract some tablet users.
Users will be able to take advantage of the accessory on the 120Hz 7.6-inch foldable main display, one of the highlights of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Another highlight comes in the form of an under-panel selfie camera, though it'll remain to be seen whether it's as good as traditional selfie snappers.
The Fold 3 will be packed with the latest tech
Much like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should ship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 in all regions. The key difference between the two being that Samsung is likely to fit this model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Expect the next-generation foldable smartphone to support 25W fast charging and some form of wireless charging. Reverse wireless charging is likely to be on the cards too, though the speed that'll be supported is unclear.
Importantly, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is unlikely to ship with a power adapter inside the box. Samsung removed the charger from Galaxy S21 boxes earlier this year and the move will extend to future flagships too. The Fold 3 will be no exception, despite its high price.
What about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G's rear camera specs?
We really don't know much about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera specs, but some educated guesses can most definitely be made based on Samsung's approach to cameras on the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 2.
The main rear camera, on the one hand, will most likely be borrowed from the Galaxy S21. That means customers can expect a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization.
The other rear cameras visible in the leaked marketing photos are expected to act as ultra-wide and telephoto zoom shooters. These sensors probably won't be borrowed from a recent flagship, however, so it's impossible to guess what Samsung is planning.
As for the all-important selfie cameras that sit above both 120Hz displays, history would point to those being the same 10-megapixel front-facing camera used on the Galaxy S21 earlier this year. Overall, you should expect the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to be one of the best camera phones of 2021.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks (39 updates)
-
Now reading
30 June Here's our first detailed look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 5G
-
27 June New round of leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3's screen specs, Flip 3's nearly 2x bigger outer display
-
25 June The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 hinge supplier tips its release schedule
-
24 June Check out Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 5G in glorious technicolor
-
24 June Galaxy Z Fold 3 to support S-Pen and UWB