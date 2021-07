Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch it

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Here it is, your moment of foldable phone Zen! After long weeks of speculation, Samsung finally made its August Unpacked event official, and for the first time in years we aren't expecting a Note line phone, yet there will be one with an S Pen stylus!

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event?





August 11, 2021, at 10AM Eastern Time/7AM Pacific





How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 event?





Samsung will begin streaming the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Unpacked event on August 11 at 10AM Eastern Time, and you can watch the multiple device announcement embedded right here when the time comes.









What devices will Samsung announce on the August 11 Unpacked event?





Will there be preorder bonuses?

As is becoming customary, Samsung is giving you the option to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 right now with the following preorder bonuses:



Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to an extra $100 trade-in credit on top of Samsung's 'highest online instant trade-in values.'

Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value).

An extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.





Will there be a Galaxy Note 21 announced at the Samsung Unpacked August 11 event?





As you can see, Samsung may not unveil a Galaxy Note 21 to the August 11 event but there are plenty of other devices to look forward to, one of which takes the place of the deprecated Note line, S Pen and all, and can even fold in two when the large internal screen is not needed. Any watchers and takers?