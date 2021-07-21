Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch it

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Here it is, your moment of foldable phone Zen! After long weeks of speculation, Samsung finally made its August Unpacked event official, and for the first time in years we aren't expecting a Note line phone, yet there will be one with an S Pen stylus!

When is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event?


  • August 11, 2021, at 10AM Eastern Time/7AM Pacific

How to watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 event?


Samsung will begin streaming the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 Unpacked event on August 11 at 10AM Eastern Time, and you can watch the multiple device announcement embedded right here when the time comes.


What devices will Samsung announce on the August 11 Unpacked event?



Will there be preorder bonuses?

As is becoming customary, Samsung is giving you the option to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 right now with the following preorder bonuses:

  • Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to an extra $100 trade-in credit on top of Samsung's 'highest online instant trade-in values.'
  • Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value).
  • An extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.


Get the preorder bonuses here, or click on the below


Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

preorder reservations w/ free Samsung Care+ and extra $100 on trade-ins

$255 off (15%) Trade-in Gift
$1444 99
$1699 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

$255 off (23%) Trade-in Gift
$844 99
$1099 99
Pre-order at Samsung


Now what what that "extra special offer" bonus upon a Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder entail is anyone's guess but we'd bet a big discount on accessories like a Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Buds 2 bundle with the Z Fold 3 will be unveiled on August 11, as these are the preorder bonuses Samsung has given in the past.


Will there be a Galaxy Note 21 announced at the Samsung Unpacked August 11 event?


As you can see, Samsung may not unveil a Galaxy Note 21 to the August 11 event but there are plenty of other devices to look forward to, one of which takes the place of the deprecated Note line, S Pen and all, and can even fold in two when the large internal screen is not needed. Any watchers and takers?

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless