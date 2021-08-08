Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Android

Galaxy Z Fold 3 weekend leaks bring UPC and official S Pen case images, complete specs

Anam Hamid
By
2
Galaxy Z Fold 3 weekend leaks bring UPC and official S Pen case images, complete specs
More Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 details continue to come to the surface. Just on Friday, alleged official specs for the phone and marketing images leaked, and over the weekend, some of our favorite insiders revealed even more specs, photos, and pre-order details.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs


First, a quick recap. Samsung will announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on August 11 at the Unpacked event and the company has already revealed that the device will support the S Pen. We know from past reports that the handset will feature a 7.6-inches main screen with an under panel camera and a 6.2 -inches cover panel. Both displays are expected to support a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Other previously rumored specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB or 512GB of storage, triple camera system on the back (12MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto), 4MP under screen snapper, 10MP outer display camera, IPx8 certification, and 4,400mAh battery. In short, it will offer everything you would want in a top-notch smartphone of 2021.

According to new tweets from Roland Quandt and Snoopy, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support 25W fast charging, 4K video recording, and 8K playback. The phone will apparently be released on August 26 in Europe and early orders will get a cover with S Pen and 25W charger. 

Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen case and UPC


Quandt has also shared images of the case that Samsung has made for carrying the S Pen. The phone is unlikely to have a slot for carrying the stylus.


Covers without an S Pen slot will also be available.

Leaker Evan has also posted some images which give us a better look at the under panel camera. As was expected, the camera is not entirely visible.

Reserve Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder bonuses here


Reserve Samsung's first S Pen wielding foldable smartphone today and enjoy the following bonuses: 

  • Extra $100 in trade-in credit on top of the trade-in value
  • 12 months of Samsung Care+ which has a value of up to $155
  • An extra, special offer towards the phones during pre-order

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
  • Display 7.5 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

For the first time, the FCC shows you where there is 4G LTE coverage nationwide
by Alan Friedman,  1
For the first time, the FCC shows you where there is 4G LTE coverage nationwide
FCC approves mystery wireless streaming device made by Google
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC approves mystery wireless streaming device made by Google
The best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy (Updated August 2021)
by Radoslav Minkov,  13
The best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy (Updated August 2021)
Free AirPods are being used as an incentive to get teens vaccinated in the nation's capital
by Alan Friedman,  3
Free AirPods are being used as an incentive to get teens vaccinated in the nation's capital
Apple seeks additional beta testers for more feedback on iOS 15
by Alan Friedman,  3
Apple seeks additional beta testers for more feedback on iOS 15
Amazon randomly brings the Moto G Power (2021) down to its lowest ever price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Amazon randomly brings the Moto G Power (2021) down to its lowest ever price
-$55
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless