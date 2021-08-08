Galaxy Z Fold 3 weekend leaks bring UPC and official S Pen case images, complete specs

Galaxy Z Fold 3 weekend leaks bring UPC and official S Pen case images, complete specs2
Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs
According to new tweets from Roland Quandt and Snoopy, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will support 25W fast charging, 4K video recording, and 8K playback. The phone will apparently be released on August 26 in Europe and early orders will get a cover with S Pen and 25W charger.
Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen case and UPC
Covers without an S Pen slot will also be available.
Leaker Evan has also posted some images which give us a better look at the under panel camera. As was expected, the camera is not entirely visible.
Reserve Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder bonuses here
Reserve Samsung's first S Pen wielding foldable smartphone today and enjoy the following bonuses:
- Extra $100 in trade-in credit on top of the trade-in value
- 12 months of Samsung Care+ which has a value of up to $155
- An extra, special offer towards the phones during pre-order
