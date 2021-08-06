Samsung Unpacked Spoiler: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 marketing images posted online

GizNext



Although the brochures haven't revealed all of the specs, they provide a good look at the forthcoming devices and have also confirmed some key details.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 design and key specs revealed by "official" brochures





Samsung has already said that it has made an S Pen for foldable smartphones and the new images show us what it will look like. The rumors about a stronger Ultra Thin Glass for supporting a stylus were also right on the money as the marketing images state that it is 80 percent more durable than before.















The alleged promotional pictures also confirm the color options, 120Hz display, under panel camera, rear camera specs, and IPX8 rating.









Galaxy Z Flip 3 can do something other phones can't







Next up is some Next up is some marketing content for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 . The photos show the bigger 1.9-inches cover display more clearly and also highlight the phone's big advantage over conventional handsets: you can use it as a tripod and for hands-free calls.







We will let the images do the rest of the talking.













Like what you are seeing? Then it is probably a good idea to reserve the phones. You will get the following perks:





Additional $100 in trade-in credit on top of the trade-in value

A new policy that lets you trade in two devices

12 months of Samsung Care+ which has a value of up to $155

An extra, special offer towards the phones during pre-order