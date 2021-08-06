Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Samsung Android

Samsung Unpacked Spoiler: Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 marketing images posted online

Anam Hamid
By
0
The August 11 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will mostly be a formality, considering we pretty much already know what to expect. Earlier today, nearly all Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 specs leaked, and now, GizNext has posted the marketing material for the two foldable phones.

Although the brochures haven't revealed all of the specs, they provide a good look at the forthcoming devices and have also confirmed some key details.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 design and key specs revealed by "official" brochures


Samsung has already said that it has made an S Pen for foldable smartphones and the new images show us what it will look like. The rumors about a stronger Ultra Thin Glass for supporting a stylus were also right on the money as the marketing images state that it is 80 percent more durable than before.


For broader protection, the Fold 3 gets the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and new Armor Frame material.


The alleged promotional pictures also confirm the color options, 120Hz display, under panel camera, rear camera specs, and IPX8 rating.


Galaxy Z Flip 3 can do something other phones can't



Next up is some marketing content for the Galaxy Z Flip 3. The photos show the bigger 1.9-inches cover display more clearly and also highlight the phone's big advantage over conventional handsets: you can use it as a tripod and for hands-free calls.

 
We will let the images do the rest of the talking.


Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
  • Display 7.5 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 View Full specs
$988 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • OS Android 11

