Official Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 trailers leak, tip 'US-only' S Pen Fold edition





It, however, lives over at MSPowerUser , and unveils the key selling points Samsung will be emphasizing regarding each of its new foldable phones. While both are advertised as "the first water-resistant foldables," the Z Fold 3 's main feature, according to Samsung, is the "Ultimate S Pen Experience," confirming all the stylus-laden rumors so far.





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Special Edition may be US-only





The S Pen seems tucked into a case wrapped around the Z Fold 3 that indicates how Samsung may have solved the "where to put the stylus in a foldable phone" conundrum.





The Z Flip 3 , on the other hand, is advertised as having a "bigger, versatile cover screen" - something that was a pet peeve of many a Galaxy Z Flip 5G owner. Finally, the promo teaser ends with the slogan "Unfold your world," and an urge to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.













So far so good, most of these we already knew from previous leaks. What really piqued our interest, however, is the fact that upon the arrival of the "Ultimate S Pen Experience" footage, a "US-only" disclaimer appears in the top corner with bright red letters.









Does that mean that the S Pen Fold 'Note Pack' special edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be exclusive to the American shores? Either this, or the video that leaked first was for the US models and there is some fine print at the bottom that is not legible, as the same ad that was posted on Samsung's Malaysia channel doesn't have the 'US only' disclaimer (duh), as you can see below.





Nor does it have the first water-resistant foldables brag, just "our toughest foldables yet," so make of it what you will. We'll know soon enough, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 Unpacked event will be upon us on August 11.



