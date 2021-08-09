Official Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 trailers leak, tip 'US-only' S Pen Fold edition

Official Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 trailers leak, tip 'US-only' S Pen Fold edition0
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Special Edition may be US-only
The Z Flip 3, on the other hand, is advertised as having a "bigger, versatile cover screen" - something that was a pet peeve of many a Galaxy Z Flip 5G owner. Finally, the promo teaser ends with the slogan "Unfold your world," and an urge to preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
So far so good, most of these we already knew from previous leaks. What really piqued our interest, however, is the fact that upon the arrival of the "Ultimate S Pen Experience" footage, a "US-only" disclaimer appears in the top corner with bright red letters.
The initial Z Fold 3 promo video leak hints at an 'US-only' S Pen edition
Does that mean that the S Pen Fold 'Note Pack' special edition of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be exclusive to the American shores? Either this, or the video that leaked first was for the US models and there is some fine print at the bottom that is not legible, as the same ad that was posted on Samsung's Malaysia channel doesn't have the 'US only' disclaimer (duh), as you can see below.
Nor does it have the first water-resistant foldables brag, just "our toughest foldables yet," so make of it what you will. We'll know soon enough, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 Unpacked event will be upon us on August 11.
