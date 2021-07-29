Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will come with pretty impressive charging capabilities after all

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will come with pretty impressive charging capabilities after all0
While we really don't think the company has many big secrets left up its sleeve anymore, one small but fairly significant detail revealed for the first time back in May and corroborated just last week could ultimately prove to be inaccurate.
A match for the Z Fold 3 rather than the Z Flip 5G
But if you so choose, it appears that you'll be able to pair the Snapdragon 888 powerhouse with a faster 25W charger after all. That would bring the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G on par with everything from the upcoming Z Fold 3 5G to the existing Z Fold 2 5G and Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G in this particular department while marking another decent albeit far from game-changing or groundbreaking upgrade over last year's Galaxy Z Flip 5G.
As you probably already know, a number of the overall best phones money can buy right now are equipped with superior, and in some cases, far superior charging capabilities. The relatively inexpensive OnePlus 9, for instance, can do 65-watt speeds, getting its hefty 4,500mAh battery from 0 to 100 percent capacity in just around 30 minutes.
A small battery likely to load up in no time
If the aforementioned S20 Ultra was able to fully charge its absolutely massive 5,000mAh ticker in 59 minutes with a 25-watt power adapter, we obviously have every reason to be optimistic about the Z Flip 3's charging times now.
Hopefully, the company will not make the mistake of skipping a bundled charger entirely, which would undoubtedly harm the appeal of an otherwise very promising device tipped to cost a lot less than the Z Flip 5G off the bat with a faster processor and smoother 120Hz main display headlining the list of essentially guaranteed upgrades.
Said screen will go unchanged in terms of size and resolution, mind you, while the cover display is likely to grow from 1.1 to around 1.8 inches. Designed to withstand water immersion but little to no dust contact, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G should also rock improved Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) screen protection and a robust Gorilla Glass Victus back while looking extremely pretty in eye-catching colors like pink, violet, and green.
Reserve the Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G today to get these awesome preorder bonuses
With 8 gigs of RAM, 128 or 256 gigs of internal storage space, a dual 12MP rear-facing camera system, and a more conventional but also a presumably more capable 10MP selfie shooter in tow than the Z Fold 3, the Z Flip 3 looks like a bang for buck champion at a rumored starting price of under $1,000, and if you reserve the device ahead of its August 11 announcement, you can qualify for a number of sweet preorder gifts as well.
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will come with pretty impressive charging capabilities after all
