Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G will come with pretty impressive charging capabilities after all





A match for the Z Fold 3 rather than the Z Flip 5G





Perhaps "inaccurate" is not the best way to characterize previous speculation of the 5G-enabled Z Flip 3 supporting 15W charging speeds, as there's still a very good chance the handset will indeed be accompanied by just such a power brick in its standard retail box.

















Samsung's own Galaxy S20 Ultra came with 45W support back in early 2020, but according to our real-life tests , using the fastest available charger at that point didn't exactly make a world of difference compared to the bundled 25W adapter, which might explain why the company is no longer pursuing higher numbers than that latter one.

A small battery likely to load up in no time





If the aforementioned S20 Ultra was able to fully charge its absolutely massive 5,000mAh ticker in 59 minutes with a 25-watt power adapter, we obviously have every reason to be optimistic about the Z Flip 3's charging times now.





The next-gen foldable phone is widely expected to retain its predecessor's unimpressive 3,300mAh battery size, which is clearly a compromise Samsung needs to make in order to keep this bad boy thin, compact, and lightweight.









Hopefully, the company will not make the mistake of skipping a bundled charger entirely, which would undoubtedly harm the appeal of an otherwise very promising device tipped to cost a lot less than the Z Flip 5G off the bat with a faster processor and smoother 120Hz main display headlining the list of essentially guaranteed upgrades.

















