Samsung Android

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are reportedly getting huge price cuts

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 07, 2021, 5:21 AM
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G are expensive, to say the least. But as part of the company’s efforts to take foldable smartphones mainstream, Samsung is reportedly planning huge price cuts for the Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices


SamMobile reports that Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be up to 20% cheaper than their predecessors, meaning users stand to save up to $400 on the most expensive device.

Here’s how much the next Galaxy Z foldables could cost:

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 — $1,599
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 — $959
It’s worth noting that the leak says the new foldables will be ‘up to 20% cheaper,’ so the prices listed above could be a little higher. But it’s still great news and should make foldable products a lot more accessible.

A previous report suggested the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could cost under $1,000 at launch. It seemed a little sketchy at the time, but this latest pricing information seemingly corroborates the earlier leak.

It’s also worth pointing out that the $959 price for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is based on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s current price of $1,199. If that 20% discount is applied to the original Galaxy Z Flip’s price of $1,380 then you get $1,104 for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

That’s still impressively considering the tech and the fact that it’d still be more affordable than Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra, but it isn’t quite as impressive as the potential sub-$1,000 price.

The exact retail prices should be revealed as the announcement event nears. Pricing will vary by market, as per usual, and Samsung is reportedly planning generous pre-order incentives to entice customers.


What will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 feature?


The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3


Samsung's Fold 2 replacement will retain the same overall design, meaning there'll be a large foldable display on the inside and a smaller secondary display on the outside. The biggest differences this time lie beneath the displays.

The internal screen is reportedly coupled with an under-display camera, something that hasn't been used on a mainstream smartphone before. It'll be interesting to see how it performs compared to traditional selfie cameras, though recent reports say there shouldn't be any major performance issues. 

The external display, on the other hand, is gaining support for a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which means the user experience should be more consistent than ever across displays.

As for the remaining specifications, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 should lead the way. A 4,275mAh is also part of the package, and it seems very likely that 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be on offer as standard. 

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3


The smaller and cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3 is set to build upon the foundation of its older siblings. The 6.7-inch clamshell display remains, though this time it'll apparently be paired with slimmer bezels.

The rear panel is where things get interesting. Leaked images of the phone point to a dual-tone design with one-third of the rear being covered in black glass and the rest in the color of your choice — Violet, Green, Beige, Gray, Black, Dark Blue, Light Pink, and White.

The black area houses a secondary display, rumored to measure in at 1.4-inches, and a dual-camera setup. The camera specs haven't yet leaked. 

