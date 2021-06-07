Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 are reportedly getting huge price cuts

SamMobile

What will the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 feature?





The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3





Samsung's Fold 2 replacement will retain the same overall design, meaning there'll be a large foldable display on the inside and a smaller secondary display on the outside. The biggest differences this time lie beneath the displays.





The internal screen is reportedly coupled with an under-display camera , something that hasn't been used on a mainstream smartphone before. It'll be interesting to see how it performs compared to traditional selfie cameras, though recent reports say there shouldn't be any major performance issues.





The external display, on the other hand, is gaining support for a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, which means the user experience should be more consistent than ever across displays.





As for the remaining specifications, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 should lead the way. A 4,275mAh is also part of the package, and it seems very likely that 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be on offer as standard.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3





The smaller and cheaper Galaxy Z Flip 3 is set to build upon the foundation of its older siblings. The 6.7-inch clamshell display remains, though this time it'll apparently be paired with slimmer bezels.





The rear panel is where things get interesting. Leaked images of the phone point to a dual-tone design with one-third of the rear being covered in black glass and the rest in the color of your choice — Violet, Green, Beige, Gray, Black, Dark Blue, Light Pink, and White.



