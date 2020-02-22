Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
The adapter that you get with the Ultra is a 25-watt fast charger that uses a USB-C connection on the adapter, so you also have a USB-C to USB-C cable included with it. Finally, the future where you don't need to resort to the older USB-A standard has arrived.
So how fast does the Ultra charge up? Let's take a look...
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra charging speeds (using the 25-watt adapter in the box):
- in 15 minutes: 32%
- in 30 minutes: 62%
- in 45 minutes: 89%
- in 59 minutes: fully charged (100%)!
And the full charge takes less than an hour, a truly impressive result considering the gigantic, 5,000mAh size of the battery inside the Ultra.
You should also know that you can get even faster charging speeds on the S20 Ultra if you purchase the separately sold 45-watt wall charger.
We will be testing that adapter and will update the article with that score shortly.
