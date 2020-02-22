T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Feb 22, 2020, 3:35 AM
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra comes with a fast charger in the box, but how quick is that charger really considering that it has to recharge a gigantic, 5,000mAh battery?

We have measured the Galaxy S20 Ultra charging speeds using the adapter in the box, and we came away impressed with the speed.

The adapter that you get with the Ultra is a 25-watt fast charger that uses a USB-C connection on the adapter, so you also have a USB-C to USB-C cable included with it. Finally, the future where you don't need to resort to the older USB-A standard has arrived.

So how fast does the Ultra charge up? Let's take a look...

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra charging speeds (using the 25-watt adapter in the box):


  • in 15 minutes: 32%
  • in 30 minutes: 62%
  • in 45 minutes: 89%
  • in 59 minutes: fully charged (100%)!

And the full charge takes less than an hour, a truly impressive result considering the gigantic, 5,000mAh size of the battery inside the Ultra.

You should also know that you can get even faster charging speeds on the S20 Ultra if you purchase the separately sold 45-watt wall charger.

We will be testing that adapter and will update the article with that score shortly.

2 Comments

shield
Reply

2. shield

Posts: 902; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Nice 2 year letter! OPPO with 50W other this year 65W or better. Samsung rly slow new technology.

posted on 8 min ago

peschiera
Reply

1. peschiera

Posts: 73; Member since: Sep 17, 2017

"Finally, the future where you don't need to resort to the older USB-A standard has arrived." Well, that future arrived already with Note 10+ which has the same charger and cable out of the box. "in 59 minutes: fully charged (100%)!" What has Sammy changed? My note 10+ with the same charger/cable needs above one hour for a smaller battery.

posted on 28 min ago

