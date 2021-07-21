Here are your preorder bonuses for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses









Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to an extra $100 trade-in credit on top of Samsung's 'highest online instant trade-in values.'

Trade two phones or tablets instead of one for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value).

An extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.

Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses here



As is becoming customary, Samsung is giving you the option to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 right now with the following preorder bonuses:

Now what will that "extra special offer" bonus upon a Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder entail is anyone's guess but we'd bet a big discount on accessories like a Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Buds 2 bundles with the Z Fold 3 will be unveiled on August 11, as these are the preorder bonuses Samsung has given in the past.





How much will they cost on release?





The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 prices just leaked from European retailers , and they aren't really lower than their predecessors'. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 price is listed to be €2038.63 for the 256GB version with all the taxes, while the Z Flip 3 starting price is pegged at €1180.27 for the 128GB variant.









The Z Fold 3 is said to land at about $1699.99 in the US, while its clamshell sidekick Z Flip 3 price is rumored to be about $1099.99. Nip at least $255 in Samsung bonuses so far, and the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 starting price is starting to look much much better than the Z Fold 2 or the Z Flip.







