Here are your preorder bonuses for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3

Daniel Petrov
By
Samsung finally confirmed the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 announcement event date, and you can preview all of the August 11 Unpacked event details here. While there will be fanfares and live streaming and many more devices besides Samsung's 2021 foldables to expect - like Watch 3 and Buds 2 - we know what you are most interested about.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses


As is becoming customary, Samsung is giving you the option to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 right now with the following preorder bonuses:

  • Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to an extra $100 trade-in credit on top of Samsung's 'highest online instant trade-in values.'
  • Trade two phones or tablets instead of one for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
  • Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value).
  • An extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.


Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses here



Now what will that "extra special offer" bonus upon a Galaxy Z Fold 3 preorder entail is anyone's guess but we'd bet a big discount on accessories like a Galaxy Watch 4 or Galaxy Buds 2 bundles with the Z Fold 3 will be unveiled on August 11, as these are the preorder bonuses Samsung has given in the past.

How much will they cost on release?


The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 prices just leaked from European retailers, and they aren't really lower than their predecessors'. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 price is listed to be €2038.63 for the 256GB version with all the taxes, while the Z Flip 3 starting price is pegged at €1180.27 for the 128GB variant. 

Bear in mind that these are preliminary listing, though, which may serve as placeholders with last year's values, while all rumors indicate much lower Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Fold 2 starting prices

The Z Fold 3 is said to land at about $1699.99 in the US, while its clamshell sidekick Z Flip 3 price is rumored to be about $1099.99. Nip at least $255 in Samsung bonuses so far, and the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 starting price is starting to look much much better than the Z Fold 2 or the Z Flip.


