Source with unestablished track record posts full Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs, UDC could disappoint

Source with unestablished track record posts full Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs, UDC could disappoint2
Galaxy Z Fold 3 might feature a 4MP under-display camera
The Fold 3 is expected to have a 7.6-inches main display and a 6.2-inches cover screen (both with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz), a triple real camera array with 12MP main, telephoto, and ultra-wide sensors, a 10MP outer camera, a 4,400mAh battery, and IPX8 certification.
Not only would that be grossly inadequate by today's standards, but is also not in line with a recent leak that said the inner camera will be 16MP and previous reports that imply it will be on par with conventional selfie cameras. Thus, this bit is most likely inaccurate, and might even be a typo.
Moving on, as has been suggested by a retailer listing, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might not receive as big of a price cut as was previously reported.
Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs listed by the YouTube channel are fully in line with recent rumors - 6.7-inches 120Hz internal screen, 1.9-inches cover display, dual rear camera array with 12MP snappers, 10MP selfie camera, and a 3,300mAh battery.
Lastly, the Korean YouTuber channel also claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will go on sale on August 21, and the Z Flip 3 will hit the shelves on August 24. As of recently, Samsung was reportedly still undecided on a release date. A June report had claimed that the phones would be released on August 27.
The upcoming phones look like solid contenders for the best smartphones of 2021.
