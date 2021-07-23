Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Samsung Android

Source with unestablished track record posts full Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs, UDC could disappoint

Anam Hamid
By
2
As we inch closer to the August 11 Unpacked event where Samsung will likely announce its new foldable phones, smartwatches, and earbuds, we are seeing more and more details emerge. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the star that day, though that doesn't necessarily mean it will be more popular than the Z Flip 3.

The appeal of the Z Fold 3 largely lies in two rumored upgrades - S Pen support and an under-display camera. The latter could turn out to be a letdown, suggests a new report from SamMobile that's based on a specs sheet posted by a South Korean YouTube channel.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 might feature a 4MP under-display camera


The report is largely in line with what we already know: both phones will be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and will have up to 256GB of non-expandable storage and 12GB of RAM. 

The Fold 3 is expected to have a 7.6-inches main display and a 6.2-inches cover screen (both with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz), a triple real camera array with 12MP main, telephoto, and ultra-wide sensors, a 10MP outer camera, a 4,400mAh battery, and IPX8 certification.

The under-display camera, per today's leak, will have a resolution of 4MP.

Not only would that be grossly inadequate by today's standards, but is also not in line with a recent leak that said the inner camera will be 16MP and previous reports that imply it will be on par with conventional selfie cameras. Thus, this bit is most likely inaccurate, and might even be a typo.

Moving on, as has been suggested by a retailer listing, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might not receive as big of a price cut as was previously reported. 

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses today


Galaxy Z Flip 3 specs listed by the YouTube channel are fully in line with recent rumors - 6.7-inches 120Hz internal screen, 1.9-inches cover display, dual rear camera array with 12MP snappers, 10MP selfie camera, and a 3,300mAh battery.

Lastly, the Korean YouTuber channel also claims that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will go on sale on August 21, and the Z Flip 3 will hit the shelves on August 24. As of recently, Samsung was reportedly still undecided on a release date. A June report had claimed that the phones would be released on August 27.

The upcoming phones look like solid contenders for the best smartphones of 2021.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
15%off $1445 Special Samsung
  • Display 7.5 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 11

