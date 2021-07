Source with unestablished track record posts full Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs, UDC could disappoint

Galaxy Z Fold 3 might feature a 4MP under-display camera









As we inch closer to the August 11 Unpacked event where Samsung will likely announce its new foldable phones, smartwatches, and earbuds , we are seeing more and more details emerge. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the star that day, though that doesn't necessarily mean it will be more popular than the Z Flip 3 The appeal of the Z Fold 3 largely lies in two rumored upgrades - S Pen support and an under-display camera. The latter could turn out to be a letdown, suggests a new report fromthat's based on a specs sheet posted by a South Korean YouTube channel The report is largely in line with what we already know: both phones will be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and will have up to 256GB of non-expandable storage and 12GB of RAM.The Fold 3 is expected to have a 7.6-inches main display and a 6.2 -inches cover screen (both with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz), a triple real camera array with 12MP main, telephoto, and ultra-wide sensors, a 10MP outer camera, a 4,400mAh battery, and IPX8 certification.The under-display camera, per today's leak, will have a resolution of 4MP.Not only would that be grossly inadequate by today's standards, but is also not in line with a recent leak that said the inner camera will be 16MP and previous reports that imply it will be on par with conventional selfie cameras . Thus, this bit is most likely inaccurate, and might even be a typo.Moving on, as has been suggested by a retailer listing , the Galaxy Z Fold 3 might not receive as big of a price cut as was previously reported.