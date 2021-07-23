Galaxy Unpacked: get exclusive Samsung offers

Samsung Android

Anam Hamid
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak again points to sluggish charging speed
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will have a maximum charging speed of 15W, per venerated industry insider Ice Universe.

A battery certification leak had revealed the same earlier, but at that time, the optimists amongst us had assumed that 15W was the wattage of the charger. This is the same as the charging speed of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and battery capacity will also reportedly stay the same at 3,300mAh.

The Z Flip 3 will probably be powered by the 5nm Snapdragon 888, and this will help prolong battery life to some extent, given that the Flip 5G is fueled by the 7nm Snapdragon 865 Plus. The increase will supposedly not be noticeable, considering that the new phone is rumored to come with a 120Hz main display and a significantly bigger outer screen.

Although 15W charging will likely not be a deal-breaker for most people, it's kind of slow when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Apple iPhone 13, both of which will allegedly support 25W charging. When you pit it against Chinese phones, the charging speed is downright sluggish.

That of course doesn't mean you should write off the clamshell device, as previously mentioned display specs, revamped design, and a price tag of under $1,000 could surely make the Galaxy Z Flip 3 one of the best phones of 2021.

Sign up for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses here


The handset will likely be announced on August 11 and may go on sale on August 24.

