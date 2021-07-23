Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak again points to sluggish charging speed

Galaxy Z Flip 3 leak again points to sluggish charging speed0
A battery certification leak had revealed the same earlier, but at that time, the optimists amongst us had assumed that 15W was the wattage of the charger. This is the same as the charging speed of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and battery capacity will also reportedly stay the same at 3,300mAh.
Although 15W charging will likely not be a deal-breaker for most people, it's kind of slow when compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Apple iPhone 13, both of which will allegedly support 25W charging. When you pit it against Chinese phones, the charging speed is downright sluggish.
Sign up for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses here
The handset will likely be announced on August 11 and may go on sale on August 24.
