Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G will come with top-notch water resistance

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G will come with top-notch water resistance0
In line with rumors dating as far back as April, that's expected to change for this year's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G, both of which are set to finally go official on August 11.
While we were not particularly optimistic at first about the two's chances of matching the outdoor survival skills of the Galaxy S21 family or even the Galaxy A52 5G mid-ranger, it turns out that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 may well exceed our modest expectations from this important standpoint.
Water immersion won't be a problem but watch out for dust
That's at least according to Max Weinbach, a Twitter tipster and tech journalist with a proven track record who's almost never wrong about this sort of stuff. Certainly not so close to a phone's official announcement event and subsequent commercial debut.
For those unfamiliar with the intricacies of the Ingress Protection code, an IPX8 certification means that the handset manufacturer can't make any promises as far as dust resistance is concerned while guaranteeing your phone will survive not just "powerful water jets" but also being submerged under water for "long periods" of time.
That being said, it's certainly impressive to hear that both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 could in fact match the water protection level of the S21 lineup given the inherent complexity of foldable designs nowadays.
A number of key upgrades and a price cut?!?
It's true, at least according to the unconfirmed information available to us at the moment, that the Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G will somehow be cheaper, more durable, and naturally, more powerful than their foreruners.
The Z Flip 3 could start at under $1,000 stateside with 5G support as standard, 120Hz refresh rate capabilities for its otherwise unchanged 6.7-inch primary screen, a considerably larger 1.8-inch or so cover display, and a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood paired with at least 8 gigs of RAM.
Unsurprisingly powered by the same aforementioned SoC, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G is tipped to cost around $1,600 in the US with a whopping 12GB memory and 256GB storage space on deck, as well as a 120Hz 7.6-inch primary display, a 6.23-inch secondary panel, and 4,400mAh or so battery capacity.
That may not sound radically different from the Z Fold 2's spec sheet, but the third-gen model is also set to feature a groundbreaking under-display selfie camera, S Pen support (with the actual "Pro" stylus sold separately), and an exciting new generation of ultra-thin glass made to handle even more abuse than the previous one.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks (51 updates)
-
Now reading
22 July Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G will come with top-notch water resistance
-
21 July Samsung's new trade-in policy will make switching to foldable smartphones easier
-
21 July Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Unpacked event: what to expect and how to watch it
-
20 July Samsung's Unpacked event teaser leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air
-
19 July Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras