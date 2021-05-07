Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip
Samsung ridiculed Apple for shipping the iPhone 12 series without a charger, but months later decided to ship its own Galaxy S21 line without a power adapter inside the box.
The same is expected to happen with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, though some form of fast charging support is almost guaranteed, and a new certification listing may have revealed what Samsung has planned.
No charging speed upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Spotted by Weibo user Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority), the certification listing in question points to 25W fast charging support on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. That matches the maximum charging speed of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S21 Ultra.
In PhoneArena’s charging test, it took 84 minutes to charge the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to 100% with the included 25W adapter. The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s battery capacity shouldn’t be too different, so expect similar results.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 might only support 15W charging
As for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, the certification hints at support for fast charging speeds of up to 15W. That’s quite disappointing considering this device could cost around $1,000 in the US.
The tech is much slower than what's offered by Chinese rivals, which can sometimes be as high as 65W, and even pales in comparison to Apple, which supports 20W fast charging across the entire iPhone 12 series.
The original Galaxy Z Flip also defaulted to 15W. In PhoneArena’s charging test, that phone took a whopping 103 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%. Samsung is expected to match the 3,300mAh battery capacity of the original with the Z Flip 3, so similar charging times are once again expected.
Of course, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will offer wireless charging support. But for now, there’s no word on the speeds.
