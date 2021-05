Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds

PhoneArena’s

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 might only support 15W charging

As for Samsung ’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, the certification hints at support for fast charging speeds of up to 15W. That’s quite disappointing considering this device could cost around $1,000 in the US.The tech is much slower than what's offered by Chinese rivals, which can sometimes be as high as 65W, and even pales in comparison to Apple, which supports 20W fast charging across the entire iPhone 12 series.The original Galaxy Z Flip also defaulted to 15W. Incharging test, that phone took a whopping 103 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%. Samsung is expected to match the 3,300mAh battery capacity of the original with the Z Flip 3, so similar charging times are once again expected.Of course, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will offer wireless charging support. But for now, there’s no word on the speeds.