Samsung Android

Newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak points to unimpressive charging speeds

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
May 07, 2021, 5:07 AM
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Z Flip

Samsung ridiculed Apple for shipping the iPhone 12 series without a charger, but months later decided to ship its own Galaxy S21 line without a power adapter inside the box.

The same is expected to happen with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, though some form of fast charging support is almost guaranteed, and a new certification listing may have revealed what Samsung has planned.

No charging speed upgrades for the Galaxy Z Fold 3


Spotted by Weibo user Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority), the certification listing in question points to 25W fast charging support on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. That matches the maximum charging speed of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S21 Ultra

It's acceptable by 2021 standards but means that this won't be one of the fastest charging phones around. It's also a little disappointing considering the much faster speeds that Chinese rivals offer on cheaper phones. 

In PhoneArena’s charging test, it took 84 minutes to charge the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to 100% with the included 25W adapter. The Galaxy Z Fold 3’s battery capacity shouldn’t be too different, so expect similar results.

name
minutes Lower is better
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
103
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
84
OnePlus 9 Pro
30
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
68
Motorola razr (2020)
103
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 might only support 15W charging


As for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3, the certification hints at support for fast charging speeds of up to 15W. That’s quite disappointing considering this device could cost around $1,000 in the US.

The tech is much slower than what's offered by Chinese rivals, which can sometimes be as high as 65W, and even pales in comparison to Apple, which supports 20W fast charging across the entire iPhone 12 series.

The original Galaxy Z Flip also defaulted to 15W. In PhoneArena’s charging test, that phone took a whopping 103 minutes to charge from 0% to 100%. Samsung is expected to match the 3,300mAh battery capacity of the original with the Z Flip 3, so similar charging times are once again expected.

Of course, both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 will offer wireless charging support. But for now, there’s no word on the speeds.

