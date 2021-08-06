Galaxy Z Flip 3 spec leak confirms high refresh rate, fast charging and more





Galaxy Z Flip 3 boasts a 120Hz main screen, bigger outer display







The outer screen is likely to grow from 1.1-inches to 1.9-inches. It will be used to display incoming notifications and important information like time.





The hinge has also been strengthened and you should be able to open and close it about 100 times a day for a total of 200,000 times over the course of its estimated lifespan of 5 years. The device is also likely to have an IPX8 rating for protection against dust and water.



The camera system is still the same, which means the device has a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide unit. They are now stacked vertically to make room for the bigger cover screen. The device has also inherited its predecessor's 10MP camera.



On the power front, the Flip 3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and not the slightly improved Plus version. The SoC is mated with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Internal storage cannot be expanded.



Unlike Samsung's conventional high-end phones, this one doesn't have an in-display fingerprint scanner and instead relies on a side-mounted one. For connection, it has got USB-C, WLAN-ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. There is one Nano-SIM slot and eSIM is also supported.



Inside is a 3,300mAh battery and today's report only says fast charging is supported, so we will have to wait to see if rumors about 25W charging pan out





It will likely be one of the best Samsung phones of 2021 . The South Korean company is already expecting it to attract more sales than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.





We will get to see the phone in flesh on August 11 and it will allegedly go on sale on August 24









The report mostly reiterates what we already know about Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone. The main display will be the same 6.7-inch size as its predecessor but it is going to boast a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a Dynamic AMOLED panel and has an FHD + resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. The screen is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.