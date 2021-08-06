Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

Galaxy Z Flip 3 spec leak confirms high refresh rate, fast charging and more

Anam Hamid
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3's entire specs sheet has leaked courtesy of the same source that earlier revealed all the details for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 boasts a 120Hz main screen, bigger outer display


The report mostly reiterates what we already know about Samsung's next clamshell foldable phone. The main display will be the same 6.7-inch size as its predecessor but it is going to boast a 120Hz refresh rate. It's a Dynamic AMOLED panel and has an FHD + resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels. The screen is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The outer screen is likely to grow from 1.1-inches to 1.9-inches. It will be used to display incoming notifications and important information like time. 

The hinge has also been strengthened and you should be able to open and close it about 100 times a day for a total of 200,000 times over the course of its estimated lifespan of 5 years. The device is also likely to have an IPX8 rating for protection against dust and water.
 
The camera system is still the same, which means the device has a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide unit. They are now stacked vertically to make room for the bigger cover screen. The device has also inherited its predecessor's 10MP camera.

On the power front, the Flip 3 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and not the slightly improved Plus version. The SoC is mated with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Internal storage cannot be expanded.

Unlike Samsung's conventional high-end phones, this one doesn't have an in-display fingerprint scanner and instead relies on a side-mounted one. For connection, it has got USB-C, WLAN-ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. There is one Nano-SIM slot and eSIM is also supported.

Inside is a 3,300mAh battery and today's report only says fast charging is supported, so we will have to wait to see if rumors about 25W charging pan out.
 
In Europe, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be available in the colors black, cream, and lavender. It is expected to go for 1,099 Euros (~$1,295) and this alleged price tag makes it cheaper than the current generation

It will likely be one of the best Samsung phones of 2021. The South Korean company is already expecting it to attract more sales than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

We will get to see the phone in flesh on August 11 and it will allegedly go on sale on August 24.

Reserve Galaxy Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses today


If the Flip 3 looks like it can be your next phone, it might be a good idea to reserve it today to get the following preorder bonuses:

  • Extra $100 in trade-in credit on top of the trade-in value
  • Enjoy a new policy that lets you trade in two devices
  • 12 months of Samsung Care+ which has a monetary value of up to $155
  • An extra, special offer towards the phone during pre-order

