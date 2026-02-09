You can't beat the incredible value of the LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE at this bonkers price





But that's not necessarily bad news for bargain hunters, at least if you know where to look and when. Of course, your safest money-saving bet remains to keep your eyes peeled on PhoneArena rather than constantly following retailers like Woot for the latest and greatest discounts on devices like the Galaxy Watch Fan Edition.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $119 99 $249 99 $130 off (52%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Silver Color, New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch FE $119 $199 99 $81 off (40%) 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options Buy at Walmart





That's what I'm here for, and I'm ecstatic today to tell you about Woot's newest "clearance" sale. This knocks the silver-coated Samsung Galaxy Watch FE with built-in 4G LTE connectivity down from a $249.99 list price to only $119.99 for seven days... or "until sold out."





If history (and common sense) is any indication, Woot will probably run out of inventory earlier than next Monday, February 16, especially with the product no longer available (at any price) directly from its manufacturer or retailers like Amazon. Walmart, meanwhile, is coincidentally also charging $119.99 for the Galaxy Watch FE, but only with GPS and Bluetooth support.



That's the entry-level variant that normally costs $199.99 instead of $249.99, mind you, so clearly, Woot's clearance deal is (a lot) better and unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon by anyone other than, well, Woot. And yes, your 120 bucks will buy you brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Galaxy Watch FE units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty... if you hurry.





Whether a Galaxy Watch FE 2 will ever be released or not, this first-of-a-kind wearable is not to be ignored (especially at this price), as it impressively comes with a gorgeous circular AMOLED touchscreen, a reasonably powerful Exynos W920 processor, plenty of handy and reliable health monitoring tools, and pretty much unrivaled software support in today's smartwatch landscape.



