Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 scores a monster $200 discount to become a Valentine's must-buy
The newest Galaxy Watch (without a rotating bezel or rugged design) is somehow already on 'clearance' at an incredible price.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking to get something a little more special than a tired box of chocolates and a flower arrangement for your special someone this Valentine's Day, I may have the perfect gift idea... that won't break the bank.
What do you say about a beautiful new smartwatch with a super-high-quality AMOLED touchscreen in tow, a distinctive "cushion" design, and some astonishing health monitoring tools at only $149.99? Believe it or not, you don't have to settle for an older model or a refurbished unit to get the opportunity to pay that little for your next wearable device, at least if you hurry and manage to take advantage of Woot's insane Galaxy Watch 8 "clearance" offer before it inevitably goes away.
That's technically only supposed to happen on Monday, February 16, but seeing as how this is a product that normally costs a whopping $349.99, there's definitely a good chance that Woot will run out of inventory (way) ahead of time.
Now, there are a couple of key things you need to take into consideration before pulling the trigger here, although if you ask me, they're not total deal breakers by any means. Number one, your warranty for these particular brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices on sale at 150 bucks a pop is limited to 90 days and handled by the seller itself rather than Samsung.
Recommended For You
This looks
italic;">really good for a $150 smartwatch. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Secondly, this is an "international" version of the Galaxy Watch 8, which... shouldn't pose much of a problem for US use with no cellular connectivity on deck anyway. Other than that, this deal is exactly as awesome as it seems, beating Amazon's current listing for the same product (which is also marked down by a decent $90) by no less than $110.
The Galaxy Watch 8, mind you, is clearly too young (and too good) to be discontinued anytime soon, so unlike the Galaxy Watch FE I told you about just yesterday, I expect to see this device sold at a hefty discount again by Woot after the end of the e-tailer's "clearance." But this $200 price cut is so crazy deep that it could even prove to be an error, so you should definitely not waste another second and hit that "buy" button if you want to make your spring better with one of the absolute best smartwatches around.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: