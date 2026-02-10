Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 scores a monster $200 discount to become a Valentine's must-buy

The newest Galaxy Watch (without a rotating bezel or rugged design) is somehow already on 'clearance' at an incredible price.

If you're looking to get something a little more special than a tired box of chocolates and a flower arrangement for your special someone this Valentine's Day, I may have the perfect gift idea... that won't break the bank.

What do you say about a beautiful new smartwatch with a super-high-quality AMOLED touchscreen in tow, a distinctive "cushion" design, and some astonishing health monitoring tools at only $149.99? Believe it or not, you don't have to settle for an older model or a refurbished unit to get the opportunity to pay that little for your next wearable device, at least if you hurry and manage to take advantage of Woot's insane Galaxy Watch 8 "clearance" offer before it inevitably goes away.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$149 99
$349 99
$200 off (57%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and White Color Options, New, International Version, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$90 off (26%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite and Silver Color Options, New, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

That's technically only supposed to happen on Monday, February 16, but seeing as how this is a product that normally costs a whopping $349.99, there's definitely a good chance that Woot will run out of inventory (way) ahead of time.

Now, there are a couple of key things you need to take into consideration before pulling the trigger here, although if you ask me, they're not total deal breakers by any means. Number one, your warranty for these particular brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices on sale at 150 bucks a pop is limited to 90 days and handled by the seller itself rather than Samsung.

Secondly, this is an "international" version of the Galaxy Watch 8, which... shouldn't pose much of a problem for US use with no cellular connectivity on deck anyway. Other than that, this deal is exactly as awesome as it seems, beating Amazon's current listing for the same product (which is also marked down by a decent $90) by no less than $110.

The Galaxy Watch 8, mind you, is clearly too young (and too good) to be discontinued anytime soon, so unlike the Galaxy Watch FE I told you about just yesterday, I expect to see this device sold at a hefty discount again by Woot after the end of the e-tailer's "clearance." But this $200 price cut is so crazy deep that it could even prove to be an error, so you should definitely not waste another second and hit that "buy" button if you want to make your spring better with one of the absolute best smartwatches around.

