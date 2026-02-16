Incredible new Galaxy Watch 8 deal slashes $200 off Samsung's zippy smartwatch with LTE

The Galaxy Watch 8 is too stylish to turn down at this excellent price. | Image by PhoneArena





Galaxy Watch 8





Galaxy Watch 8 I'm specifically talking about those of you with larger-than-average wrists, as well as smartwatch users who like to make and receive voice calls without a phone nearby. That's right, theis today available at a crazy low price of $229.99 in a 44mm variant with built-in 4G LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm) $229 99 $429 99 $200 off (47%) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silver Color, New, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm) $20 off (6%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite Color, New, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included Buy at Amazon





This is a model that normally costs no less than $429.99, so just like with Woot's GPS-only 40mm offer from last week , bargain hunters are looking at saving a whopping $200 here. One important difference between the two deals is that you apparently don't need to settle for an "international version" this time around, although you do still have to make do with a 90-day warranty.



If that sounds like a total dealbreaker to you, Amazon will of course hook you up with an extended two-year manufacturer warranty, but only if you're okay with reducing your savings from $200 to... $20 and only for a non-cellular-enabled variant with a small 40mm case.





In theory, Woot's phenomenal new offer is scheduled to run all the way until the end of the month. But given that I expect many of you to pull the trigger here by the end of today (as you should), there's clearly a very strong possibility this particular "random tech - New Year edition" sale will be over (much) earlier than that. Maybe even... by the end of today.













And yes, I know some of you may not be big fans of that Galaxy Watch Ultra -inspired "cushion" design, but the raw power, high-quality AMOLED touchscreen, and health monitoring arsenal are definitely impressive enough to offset... what's not even objectively a real flaw.