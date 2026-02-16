Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Incredible new Galaxy Watch 8 deal slashes $200 off Samsung's zippy smartwatch with LTE

One of the best smartwatches around is on sale at a simply unbeatable price with a 44mm case and cellular support.

You know how pretty much all the best Samsung smartwatches available in 2026 scored unprecedented and seemingly unbeatable discounts at Woot last week? Predictably enough, none of those bonkers deals are around now, but believe it or not, the Amazon-owned e-tailer appears to have just kicked off yet another outstanding Galaxy Watch 8 promotion that some of you might like even better.

I'm specifically talking about those of you with larger-than-average wrists, as well as smartwatch users who like to make and receive voice calls without a phone nearby. That's right, the Galaxy Watch 8 is today available at a crazy low price of $229.99 in a 44mm variant with built-in 4G LTE connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm)

$229 99
$429 99
$200 off (47%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Silver Color, New, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm)

$20 off (6%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.34-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 438 x 438 Pixel Resolution and Up to 3000 Nits Brightness, Wear OS with One UI 8, Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Sleep Coaching, Running Coach, Fall Detection, High Stress Alert, Vascular Load, Antioxidant Index, Body Composition, 325mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage, Graphite Color, New, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

This is a model that normally costs no less than $429.99, so just like with Woot's GPS-only 40mm offer from last week, bargain hunters are looking at saving a whopping $200 here. One important difference between the two deals is that you apparently don't need to settle for an "international version" this time around, although you do still have to make do with a 90-day warranty.

If that sounds like a total dealbreaker to you, Amazon will of course hook you up with an extended two-year manufacturer warranty, but only if you're okay with reducing your savings from $200 to... $20 and only for a non-cellular-enabled variant with a small 40mm case.

In theory, Woot's phenomenal new offer is scheduled to run all the way until the end of the month. But given that I expect many of you to pull the trigger here by the end of today (as you should), there's clearly a very strong possibility this particular "random tech - New Year edition" sale will be over (much) earlier than that. Maybe even... by the end of today.


After all, you're very clearly looking at one of the all-around best smartwatches money can buy today, and compared to the likes of Google's Pixel Watch 4 or the Apple Watch Series 11 (especially with cellular support of their own), Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 is remarkably affordable (for a limited time). 

And yes, I know some of you may not be big fans of that Galaxy Watch Ultra-inspired "cushion" design, but the raw power, high-quality AMOLED touchscreen, and health monitoring arsenal are definitely impressive enough to offset... what's not even objectively a real flaw.

