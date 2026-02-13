Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs

The iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum body gets easily scratched, but the better thermal efficiency is also a fact.

Apple iPhone
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
The dust after the iPhone 17 Pro Max has long settled, and one thing is clear: the phone has been a massive success for Apple, driving record sales.

The new design with the camera plateau, the aluminum body of the phone, the improved 4X telephoto camera, the stronger battery life — all of these have played a major role.

But four months after the launch, I'm also seeing quite a few dents and scratches on that aluminum frame. Many other people who carry an iPhone without a case also confirm that those blue and orange models tend to look a bit beat up.

So is that new design a unanimous win, or is there something you should be concerned about?


While some ridiculed the big camera plateau at launch, the new look of the iPhone 17 Pro Max has mostly been a success. The two-tone design with a lighter shade for the glass insert is also easy to recognize.


Apple has more physical buttons than most other companies. The Action Button is located right above the volume keys and the Camera Control is below the Power button. Our model is the global version which still has a physical SIM card slot (US models only have eSIM).

The 6.9-inch screen has tiny bezels and a new anti-reflective coating that makes a noticeable difference for outdoor use.


Apple is expected to roll out its big AI-driven changes in 2026.


The camera plateau in its full glory.


It sticks out the back noticeably. You still have a triple camera system with the 4X telephoto one being the most improved (it uses a larger sensor than before).


Apple has also cleaned up the camera UI. Modes are now hidden and many features are easily acessible by tapping on the six dot button at the top right.


Apple's AI tools, however, remain weak. The AI-powered Clean Up tool rarely works as well as on Samsung phones.


One more look at the design from the top.


There are a few tiny dents from the softer aluminum and vulnerable areas include the edges of the camera plateau. Not a problem if you carry the phone in a case, but I personally prefer not to.


Apple software has also become much stronger in recent years with Apple TV, Apple Music and even Apple Arcade getting better with time.


The faster 40W wired charging speeds mean that you can now get a full charge in about 1 hour and 10 minutes, and quick top-ups during the day are easier too. I love this change.


Apple has now bumped the base storage to 256GB for all iPhone 17 models, but I feel that most people would be better off with 512GB and that upgrade costs an arm and a leg.


Out of all three colors (Blue, Orange and Silver), the silver one has clearly been the most popular one.


And here is the iPhone 17 Pro Max compared to the Galaxy S25 Ultra (to the left) and Pixel 10 Pro XL (to the right).


A new Galaxy S26 Ultra is bound to arrive very soon and Apple might have to catch up. Stay tuned to learn more about what that new phone will bring.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.webp
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
