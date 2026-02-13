Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs

The new design with the camera plateau, the aluminum body of the phone, the improved 4X telephoto camera, the stronger battery life — all of these have played a major role.





So is that new design a unanimous win, or is there something you should be concerned about?









While some ridiculed the big camera plateau at launch, the new look of the iPhone 17 Pro Max has mostly been a success. The two-tone design with a lighter shade for the glass insert is also easy to recognize.









Apple has more physical buttons than most other companies. The Action Button is located right above the volume keys and the Camera Control is below the Power button. Our model is the global version which still has a physical SIM card slot (US models only have eSIM).



Recommended For You





The 6.9-inch screen has tiny bezels and a new anti-reflective coating that makes a noticeable difference for outdoor use.









Apple is expected to roll out its big AI-driven changes in 2026.









The camera plateau in its full glory.









It sticks out the back noticeably. You still have a triple camera system with the 4X telephoto one being the most improved (it uses a larger sensor than before).









Apple has also cleaned up the camera UI. Modes are now hidden and many features are easily acessible by tapping on the six dot button at the top right.









Apple's AI tools, however, remain weak. The AI-powered Clean Up tool rarely works as well as on Samsung phones.









One more look at the design from the top.









There are a few tiny dents from the softer aluminum and vulnerable areas include the edges of the camera plateau. Not a problem if you carry the phone in a case, but I personally prefer not to.





Apple software has also become much stronger in recent years with Apple TV, Apple Music and even Apple Arcade getting better with time.









The faster 40W wired charging speeds mean that you can now get a full charge in about 1 hour and 10 minutes, and quick top-ups during the day are easier too. I love this change.









Apple has now bumped the base storage to 256GB for all iPhone 17 models, but I feel that most people would be better off with 512GB and that upgrade costs an arm and a leg.









Out of all three colors (Blue, Orange and Silver), the silver one has clearly been the most popular one.

















But four months after the launch, I'm also seeing quite a few dents and scratches on that aluminum frame. Many other people who carry an iPhone without a case also confirm that those blue and orange models tend to look a bit beat up.