Samsung has a big Galaxy S26 and S26+ pricing problem, but a much smaller S26 Ultra one

The S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are all right around the corner. | Image by Samsung





Galaxy S26





But even though it might feel safe to assume that no one likes to pay more money without being offered... something substantial as an added bonus, it appears that S26 model or a and who are evidently no longer planning that. But even though it might feel safe to assume that no one likes to pay more money without being offered... something substantial as an added bonus, it appears that Samsung 's intentions are making some folks a lot angrier than others. Specifically, those who may have thought about purchasing a "vanilla"model or a Galaxy S26 Plus and who are evidently no longer planning that.

Just how hard will the Galaxy S26 and S26+ flop?





Yes, it's a little premature to talk about two members of the S26 trio potentially failing to meet their worldwide sales goals (which have probably not even been set yet), but a recent PhoneArena poll yielded some results that frankly look awful and highly concerning for Samsung.





Will you buy any of these phones if they're costlier than their predecessors? Probably the Galaxy S26 Ultra Maybe the Galaxy S26 I'll still go for a Galaxy S26+ Only with a free storage upgrade Only at a discount... no matter how long I have to wait Probably not Absolutely not Vote 491 Votes





Galaxy S26 S26 Plus... for some reason. Of our nearly 500 readers who got the chance to express their interest in thelineup after the newest and most trustworthy rumor of a price hike across the board, only 4.95 percent told us they would "maybe" buy the most compact and affordable member of the family, with an additional 4.74 percent of survey respondents looking intent to get thePlus... for some reason.



That's just 24 and 23 people, respectively, and although we're obviously not looking at the most scientific survey in the world with the largest and most relevant sample size for what's to come for Samsung, I really don't see how the company will be able to convert these numbers and the general lack of excitement over the S26 and S26 + into sales scores similar to what the S25 and S25+ have achieved this last year.





S26 and S26 Plus will make it virtually impossible for the 2026 phones to come close to those numbers in a similar timeframe. According to one estimate from the end of June 2025 , Samsung had already managed to move more than six million Galaxy S25 units and nearly four million S25+ copies within a few months of the two's commercial debut, and at least for now, it sounds like the minimal (or totally nonexistent) upgrades and rising prices of theandPlus will make it virtually impossible for the 2026 phones to come close to those numbers in a similar timeframe.

Will the Galaxy S26 Ultra outsell its predecessor?





Again, it's way too early to definitively answer such a complicated question, but it says a lot about the appeal of Samsung's next S Pen-wielding giant that 31.75 percent of you will "probably" buy it even at a higher price than the S25 Ultra . And if that doesn't sound like a very high number to you, perhaps you should take a closer look at the results of our poll above, and you'll notice the second most voted option only has 20.21 percent.





Of course, it's pretty concerning for Samsung that 1 in 5 survey respondents are "absolutely not" buying a Galaxy S26 -series device, with an additional 13.4 percent also looking unlikely to go for any of the company's new "AI phones aimed at making your life easier."





For what it's worth, a relatively good chunk of poll voters will consider a purchase at an (inevitable) discount, while around 10 percent of you would get a Galaxy S26 , S26 Plus, or S26 Ultra at launch with a free storage upgrade offer... that might be abandoned in many countries.





All in all, this is not the world's worst poll for Samsung, but it's clearly not the most encouraging one either. Luckily, there's still time for the number two smartphone vendor around to understand... everything there is to understand and either sell the Galaxy S26 Ultra with 512GB storage at the same price as a 256 gig variant starting next week or cut the handset's prices shortly after its release.



