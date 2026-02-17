Samsung's Galaxy S26 price hike is reportedly not settled and may remain so until 'the last minute'

All our questions will finally be answered soon. | Image by Samsung









Instead, the biggest question mark is somehow still how much the S26 , S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra are supposed to cost in various major markets around the world, and although a very credible Korean media report claimed just a few days ago that the Instead, the biggest question mark is somehow still how much thePlus, andare supposed to cost in various major markets around the world, and although a very credible Korean media report claimed just a few days ago that the price increases of the three upcoming phones over the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra had been "finalized" , a similarly trustworthy publication from the same country now suggests that there might be room for "last-minute" changes.

What if the Galaxy S26 family ultimately follows the S25 trio's example?





Did you know that Samsung co-CEO and Head of Mobile eXperience Business TM Roh "agonized" over the possibility of a Galaxy S25 series price hike "until the day before" the devices were formally unveiled in January 2025 and "ultimately decided to freeze" the family's price tags compared to the Galaxy S24 trio to better compete against Apple?









S26 S26+. That's apparently a true story ( translated here )... that could be repeated this year. The difference, of course, is that Samsung is dealing with a much higher increase in component costs this time around due to an explosion in memory prices, and this is unlikely to be offset by the significantly smaller reduction in manufacturing expenses generated by using an in-house Exynos 2600 SoC for the "vanilla"and the



iPhone 17 TM Roh 's life even harder than back at the beginning of last year. Combined with Apple's decision to release the "vanilla"in the fall of 2025 at the same starting price as the iPhone 16 while doubling the entry-level storage space and bringing a bunch of other important upgrades to the table, this is reportedly making's life even harder than back at the beginning of last year.





"Double storage" deals are still on the cards





As if hearing over and over again these last couple of months that the S26 family will be costlier than the S25 roster was not bad enough for hardcore Samsung fans, multiple reports suggested at one point that the company was also planning to put an end to a popular promotion that's essentially become a tradition for every new Galaxy S and Z generation in the past few years.





Galaxy S26 , S26 Plus, and adopters the chance to buy 512GB variants at the normal prices of their entry-level 256GB equivalents. I'm talking, of course, about "free" storage upgrades, but today's Korean media story corroborates another recent report, predicting that this pre-order deal will be back after all, giving earlyPlus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra adopters the chance to buy 512GB variants at the normal prices of their entry-level 256GB equivalents.





What's unclear for the time being is whether that will apply to the entire world or just select markets like Samsung's homeland. Unfortunately, there's not a lot that we can do other than wait, hope for the best, and prepare for the worst as far as both starting prices and launch offers are concerned.

Will the Galaxy S26 series fend off the iPhone 18 Pro duo if prices go up?





I really don't think so, which is why I'd like to plead (once again) for Samsung's executives to make the right decision at the "last minute." Although I'm not necessarily convinced that this is still a discussion or a thing TM Roh is "agonizing over", I believe prices should be "frozen" (yet again) at any cost.









S26 family compared to the S25 series and a further consolidation of If Samsung needs to reduce its profit margins (which is almost definitely the case), that may very well prove to be the wise business call in the long run, beating a probable dip in sales for thefamily compared to the S25 series and a further consolidation of Apple's supremacy in the global smartphone landscape





iPhone 18 Galaxy S26 ... but not at a starting price of $900 in the US. Of course, Apple's rumored decision to not release a "base"in 2026 could help boost the mass appeal of the non-Plus and non-Ultra... but not at a starting price of $900 in the US.