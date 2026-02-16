Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about



I'm building a bit of suspense here, but I'll cut to the chase. The black version of the phone is a terrible design choice, mainly due to the material, or should I say finish process, that OnePlus has used for the back. According to the company, there's a new super-tough layer on the back of the phone, done through a process called MAO, or micro-arc oxidation.



This process creates a nano layer of ceramic-like material that's tough and papery to the touch, but there's a huge problem. This process creates a nano layer of ceramic-like material that's tough and papery to the touch, but there's a huge problem.



The back of the OnePlus 15 is a chalkboard!







The surface of the OnePlus 15 's back is so tough and so abrasive that it acts like a blackboard. You can literally write on it with your fingernail (or pretty much anything, for that matter). As you can see in the pictures, if you need to write something quickly and don't have a pen and paper at hand, you can just use the back of the OnePlus 15 .



Recommended For You Jokes aside (I know you can write in Notes on the phone, come on), it's very annoying because on one hand, the back feels very nice. And on the other hand, I thought that for once I might be able to use a phone without a case. Jokes aside (I know you can write in Notes on the phone, come on), it's very annoying because on one hand, the back feels very nice. And on the other hand, I thought that for once I might be able to use a phone without a case.







If you put your OnePlus 15 in your pocket and somehow forget that your keys are there, it turns into a disaster. The good thing is that all the scratches are removable with a wet wipe or just licking your finger and brushing them off (ew, gross).



But even with no keys, even if your pocket is empty, dust and other microparticles will leave marks on the back, and you end up constantly wiping the phone. It's very annoying. But even with no keys, even if your pocket is empty, dust and other microparticles will leave marks on the back, and you end up constantly wiping the phone. It's very annoying.



There's a bigger issue, and it has something to do with durability









Even though this nano-ceramic coating is very hard and doesn't scratch easily, it still can be damaged. And here's the problem. Looking at the chalkboard nature of the OnePlus 15 and having gotten used to wiping scratches all the time, you kind of assume that it's unscratchable and you can remove all marks. You get careless. At least I did.



Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy And as I found out later, not all scratches are temporary. There are some faint ones that turned out to be permanent. So, OnePlus has in reality made a phone with a seemingly unscratchable back that gathers annoying marks, some of which are actually permanent.



It's a real problem that I feel needs to be addressed. People should know about it before they make a decision whether to buy this phone or not. Because the OnePlus 15 is otherwise an amazing flagship. It has super-solid battery life (stay tuned for a separate article on this subject), a great camera system, one of the fastest processors on the market, and also a gorgeous screen. It's a real problem that I feel needs to be addressed. People should know about it before they make a decision whether to buy this phone or not. Because theis otherwise an amazing flagship. It has super-solid battery life (stay tuned for a separate article on this subject), a great camera system, one of the fastest processors on the market, and also a gorgeous screen.



What do you need to know (and do)?







I'm not saying don't buy the OnePlus 15 . All I'm saying is you need to be aware of this specific issue. Yes, the phone looks cool with this matte finish, it feels great to the touch, and you can wipe off most of the scratches.



But it will gather marks like no other phone would, and some of them will be permanent. So, in order to keep it clean and pristine, you should either take good care of it or use a case, just like with all other flagships that aren't MAO-coated.



A disclaimer by OnePlus regarding the specific coating would've been nice, as many people might be unpleasantly surprised.



Conclusion







I enjoyed my time with the OnePlus 15 a lot. At first, my heart was skipping a beat every time I took it out of my pocket. Then I got used to wiping down the marks. And at the very end I found some of them permanent.



The moral of the story is that you should take care of your phone no matter what, but in my defense, OnePlus should've added some additional info about this coating. What do you guys think about this? Has anyone experienced this with their OnePlus 15 ? And what back material would you prefer on a smartphone? The moral of the story is that you should take care of your phone no matter what, but in my defense, OnePlus should've added some additional info about this coating. What do you guys think about this? Has anyone experienced this with their? And what back material would you prefer on a smartphone?

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie