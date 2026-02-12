Galaxy S26 price rumors: expected prices in the U.S. and Europe





There are indications that There are indications that Samsung may raise the pricing of the phones because of rising chip prices. However, there are also leaks that the company may keep the same prices, at least in the U.S.





Galaxy S26 pricing: here's what may be coming





The latest leak that also revealed the Galaxy S26 specs corroborates earlier rumors about the Galaxy S26 experiencing a price hike in Europe.





These are the potential prices for the models in Europe:



Galaxy S26 starting price: €999

starting price: €999 Galaxy S26 Plus starting price: €1,269

Plus starting price: €1,269 Galaxy S26 Ultra starting price: €1,469



Galaxy S26 prices in France. The France leak also provided us with information about all storage variants of the phones. Apparently, there's a potential €100 increase in the starting price for 256GB for the Galaxy S26 . This leak confirms an earlier leak that provided us with information about the potentialprices in France. The France leak also provided us with information about all storage variants of the phones. Apparently, there's a potential €100 increase in the starting price for 256GB for the



The price increase for the Ultra's starting storage option appears to be less severe (€20), but the price increase gets bigger with the more generous storage options.





That doesn't necessarily mean that the Galaxy S26 lineup is going to experience a price hike in the U.S. Multiple reports suggest that prices may be kept the same for buyers in the States.





It's important to note that the price for the European market can't be directly converted into meaning something for the U.S. market. The two markets have different taxes, so a direct conversion won't tell you much.





However, if Samsung decides to keep the prices in the U.S. the same, that would mean we'll have:

Galaxy S26 starting price: $799

starting price: $799 Galaxy S26 Plus starting price: $999

Plus starting price: $999 Galaxy S26 Ultra starting price: $1,299





Rumors about price hikes last year, with the Galaxy S25 , didn't come to fruition. At the time, it was said that Samsung "froze" the prices at the last moment. We don't know if this would happen this time around as well.





If there's a price increase, it would likely be due to rising costs of components for tech and the general inflation of markets. In the case of a price increase for U.S. buyers, we may be looking at something between $50 and $100 up.

Worst-case scenario:

$100 price increase in the U.S. for all three models, meaning the Galaxy S26 may start at around $900, around €100 price increase in Europe





Best-case scenario:

Samsung freezes prices in the U.S. and Europe, so the prices stay the same





