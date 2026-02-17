A US carrier and a European retailer just spoiled Google's Pixel 10a launch

"Avec" means "with." You're welcome! | Image by Vanden Borre









While I don't expect many of you (outside Belgium) to know the name of the latter retailer, the former carrier is bound to ring some bells stateside, making this reveal not just trustworthy, but pretty much the closest thing you can get to an official announcement ahead of , February 18, at 10 AM Eastern Time. While I don't expect many of you (outside Belgium) to know the name of the latter retailer, the former carrier is bound to ring some bells stateside, making this reveal not just trustworthy, but pretty much the closest thing you can get to an official announcement ahead of Google 's actual Pixel 10a launch scheduled to take place tomorrow , February 18, at 10 AM Eastern Time.

These details are all but etched in stone now





6.3-inch Actua screen with 2424 x 1080 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology;

Google Tensor G4 processor;

128 and 256GB storage variants;

48 + 13MP dual rear-facing camera system;

13MP front-facing camera;

5,100mAh battery for over 30 hours of endurance between charges (or up to 120 hours with Extreme Battery Saver);

Android 16 ;

; IP68 water and dust resistance;

6.06 x 2.87 x 0.35 inches dimensions;

6.52 ounces weight;

Bluetooth 6;

Gemini Live, Nano Banana, and other AI capabilities;

Blue, grey, and obsidian color options.



Just to clarify right off the bat, some of the information listed above comes from Tracfone's official support webpage (of all places) and some from Belgium's Vanden Borre, but I'm willing to bet all of it is legit, as it coincides with what we've been hearing from other sources of late.



Recommended For You





The names of the Pixel 10a 's colorways are basically the only tidbit that doesn't completely ring true on that list, as the phone is expected to be sold in "Obsidian", "Fog", and "Lavender", as well as a fourth "Berry" hue that might not be available around the world.





What do you think about the Pixel 10a's spec sheet? It's actually pretty good It's not that bad It's underwhelming... at best It's bitterly disappointing It's... awfully familiar Vote 17 Votes





Pixel 10a Ironically, that red shade is the only one depicted by Tracfone today, while Vanden Borre has gone ahead and prematurely published a bunch of high-quality product images in Lavender. Curiously enough, probably the biggest upgrade recently tipped for theover last year's Pixel 9a is not corroborated (or debunked) by either the US carrier or Belgian retailer, so we can't be 100 percent certain just yet that Google's next Android mid-ranger will indeed jump from 23W to 45W charging capabilities.

These (unsurprising) price points are also just about confirmed





€549 and €649. That's how much the Pixel 10a will apparently set you back on the old continent with 128 and 256GB internal storage space, respectively. Technically, these tags come from a third-party European retailer and thus may not prove representative for Google's first-party e-store in Belgium and other "similar" territories.









Pixel 9a , which almost surely means the Pixel 10a 's official prices worldwide will go unchanged over its predecessor (just But guess what, that's also exactly how much Big G is charging in said territories for the, which almost surely means the's official prices worldwide will go unchanged over its predecessor (just as all the recent rumors suggested ).

over the S25 family, for instance. But the upgrades here are almost nonexistent, so it's difficult to get excited about yet another lack of change. In the US, therefore, you can expect to pay $499 for an entry-level 10a variant with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room and $599 for an upper-tier 256GB configuration, which would definitely be good news considering all the speculation of a Galaxy S26 series price hike over the S25 family, for instance. But the upgrades here are almost nonexistent, so it's difficult to get excited about yet another lack of change.

Could a quick post-launch discount save the Pixel 10a?





Pixel 9a Maybe, but something tells me Google won't (officially) bring its "new" phone down to $399 and $499 with 128 and 256GB storage, respectively, anytime soon. And with the virtually identicalfrequently available at those exact prices (or even as little as $349), what's there to stop Android purists from "settling" for the "old" device with a Tensor G4 SoC, 6.3-inch display, and 5,100mAh battery?









Pixel 10a into a global box-office hit, and the same goes for Even if it pans out, the aforementioned charging speed improvement will certainly not be enough to turn theinto a global box-office hit, and the same goes for the (admittedly eye-catching) new colors and almost imperceptible height, width, and weight reductions.





But perhaps I'm missing something, and Google is somehow holding some miraculous secret up its sleeve that will blow everyone's minds tomorrow. Only one way to find out - keep your eyes peeled on our website for the big February 18 product launch!

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie