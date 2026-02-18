Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

The Galaxy S26 pre-order deal you've been waiting for is official in many places, but not the US

Samsung has confirmed the traditional free storage upgrade offer is coming back this year, but only in select markets... for now.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy S Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Official Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 poster
The first Unpacked event of the year is right around the corner. | Image by Samsung

A lot of concerning rumors have been floating around the interwebs regarding Samsung's next ultra-high-end handsets these last couple of months, but very few have caused quite so much consternation among the company's long-time fans as speculation of a lack of a key pre-order benefit.

In addition to being widely expected to cost more than their predecessors, the Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra were at one point predicted to lose the free storage upgrade offer that's become a tradition for new S-series and Z-series releases in recent years, which would have caused prospective buyers financial distress on two different levels.

But as it turns out, these particular reports were greatly exaggerated, at least in certain parts of the world.

Reserve your Galaxy S26 at the official store

Samsung has launched its much-awaited Galaxy S26 reservations. Pre-securing a unit straight away gives you a $30 Samsung credit, a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstake, and pre-order savings of up to $900.
Reserve at Samsung

Bullet dodged in India


And the UK. And France. And Italy. And other European countries. That's right, Samsung's official pre-reservation webpages for the "next Galaxy device" in all those places now includes confirmation that 512GB storage variants (of presumably all Galaxy S26-series phones) will be available at the normal prices of 256GB configurations during the pre-order window.

Recommended For You


Pre-orders, mind you, are expected to kick off worldwide on February 25, with actual shipments then likely to roll out on March 11, when the double storage promotion will almost certainly end... unless, of course, Samsung decides to extend it due to poor sales.

For now, there's no sign of a similar deal being offered to early buyers of the 512GB Galaxy S26 Ultra variant to allow them to upgrade to a terabyte of internal storage space for free, and more concerningly, no double storage pre-order promotion whatsoever is currently confirmed in the US.

What's more important to you: a price freeze or a double storage deal?
6 Votes

For what it's worth, Samsung took its sweet time to make the highly anticipated announcement in India as well, so maybe the US will also follow suit at some point between today and next Wednesday. Or perhaps Samsung has something different in mind...

Will the Galaxy S26 family be costlier than the Galaxy S25 roster after all?


Most likely, although the latest report on the matter surprisingly claims that price tags are not etched in stone yet and may not be until the "very last minute."


That might be why Samsung has yet to confirm the S26 lineup's free storage upgrade deals stateside, as the company could try to "freeze" prices instead in a number of markets. Basically, I believe there's a chance the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra will be released in countries like the US at the same prices as the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, but without the tech giant's traditionally generous pre-order benefits.

Of course, that's just an assumption on my part, and those of you interested in purchasing a member of the Galaxy S26 family stateside might end up both paying more than they did for a Galaxy S25-series device this time last year and not receiving a bump from 256 to 512 gigs of storage space. That's a pretty catastrophic scenario that would undoubtedly cause massive harm to the box-office potential of Samsung's new flagships in a key market, but let's not panic just yet.

Samsung's got to have something up its sleeve


As things stand, reservations for the "next Galaxy" get you a $30 Samsung credit (during the pre-order period), a chance to win $5,000, and "up to" $900 additional savings (with a qualifying device trade-in) in the US.

Video Thumbnail

That's... not great by the standards of previous Galaxy S generations, which makes me believe that there's still an important piece of the puzzle or two missing. I don't know if Samsung will be able to keep prices unchanged from the Galaxy S25 family after all or pull off some other last-minute miracle to boost the appeal of the S26 series, but this can't be it... when the "new" phones look so disappointingly derivative (on paper and in all those recently leaked images).

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15779 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 3

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Galaxy S26 Ultra's privacy display feature might make you say, "no thanks"
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Тhe OnePlus 15 has one issue no one talks about
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Samsung releases a teaser showing how the Galaxy S26 Ultra's hot new feature will work
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers
Third party Verizon rep claims his new boss demands he push pricey new lines on elderly customers

Latest News

Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
Sony’s new phones are already a hit even if we know nothing about them
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
These rumored specs could make this upcoming phone more exciting for you than any Galaxy S26 model
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
Amazon is selling Google's majestic Pixel 10 Pro Fold at its best discount in quite some time
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite shows off its stylish side in a new update
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Is Samsung so clueless that it expects us all to let those boring Galaxy S26 specs slide?
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless