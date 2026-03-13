Google has finally renamed one Pixel 10 Pro camera feature
There's a new camera update that's been rolling out for Pixel phones in the past couple of days.
0comments
Google changed one name in its camera app | Image by PhoneArena
There's a new camera update that's been rolling out for Pixel phones in the past couple of days. Strangely enough, this update to the Pixel Camera app isn't brimming full of new features but rather changes the name of one prominent zoom feature on the Pixel 10 Pro models.
This zoom feature in question was introduced back with the Pixel 10 Pro series last year as Pro Res Zoom. It was quite a jump from the 30x zoom levels that the Pixel 9 series was able to achieve, and on the Pro models of the current generation of Pixels, with the magic of AI, you can get 100x zoom shots.
As you can see from the screenshots above, the feature is now called just Pro Zoom. The simplification is absolutely logical and understandable and should've been there right from the start.
According to the report by 9to5Google, you can see the new name in Settings > Model download page and also on the help pages for the models online. Google has changed the name on the specs sheets in the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL listings as well.
Sadly, no. We don't think this name change is tied to any new features or how the AI-assisted zoom works. It's purely a marketing decision, as the new name sounds much better and will be easier to understand.
The change was first spotted by 9to5Google, and it brings the Pixel Camera app to version 10.3. There are no changes to the UI of the app or how its features work, but the 100x AI-assisted zoom feature has been quietly renamed.
This zoom feature in question was introduced back with the Pixel 10 Pro series last year as Pro Res Zoom. It was quite a jump from the 30x zoom levels that the Pixel 9 series was able to achieve, and on the Pro models of the current generation of Pixels, with the magic of AI, you can get 100x zoom shots.
Google changed Pro Res Zoom to just Pro Zoom | Image by 9to5Google
As you can see from the screenshots above, the feature is now called just Pro Zoom. The simplification is absolutely logical and understandable and should've been there right from the start.
According to the report by 9to5Google, you can see the new name in Settings > Model download page and also on the help pages for the models online. Google has changed the name on the specs sheets in the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL listings as well.
Recommended For You
Is the name of a phone feature important to you?
Could this change bring anything new?
Sadly, no. We don't think this name change is tied to any new features or how the AI-assisted zoom works. It's purely a marketing decision, as the new name sounds much better and will be easier to understand.
Most people don't care how their zoom feature is called, but for any new customers and for the next Google presentation during the Pixel 11 launch, Pro Zoom will sound and look much better.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: