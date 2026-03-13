Get $5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is here — upgrade and save big
Get up to $720 off at Samsung, plus 15% off Buds 4 series!

Google has finally renamed one Pixel 10 Pro camera feature

There's a new camera update that's been rolling out for Pixel phones in the past couple of days.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates Google Google Pixel
Google camera app
Google changed one name in its camera app | Image by PhoneArena
There's a new camera update that's been rolling out for Pixel phones in the past couple of days. Strangely enough, this update to the Pixel Camera app isn't brimming full of new features but rather changes the name of one prominent zoom feature on the Pixel 10 Pro models.

The change was first spotted by 9to5Google, and it brings the Pixel Camera app to version 10.3. There are no changes to the UI of the app or how its features work, but the 100x AI-assisted zoom feature has been quietly renamed.

This zoom feature in question was introduced back with the Pixel 10 Pro series last year as Pro Res Zoom. It was quite a jump from the 30x zoom levels that the Pixel 9 series was able to achieve, and on the Pro models of the current generation of Pixels, with the magic of AI, you can get 100x zoom shots.



As you can see from the screenshots above, the feature is now called just Pro Zoom. The simplification is absolutely logical and understandable and should've been there right from the start.

According to the report by 9to5Google, you can see the new name in Settings > Model download page and also on the help pages for the models online. Google has changed the name on the specs sheets in the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL listings as well.

Recommended For You

Is the name of a phone feature important to you?
0 Votes


Could this change bring anything new?


Sadly, no. We don't think this name change is tied to any new features or how the AI-assisted zoom works. It's purely a marketing decision, as the new name sounds much better and will be easier to understand.

Most people don't care how their zoom feature is called, but for any new customers and for the next Google presentation during the Pixel 11 launch, Pro Zoom will sound and look much better.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans

$30 /mo
$35
$5 off (14%)
New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
iPhone 18 Pro: 7 hot upgrades coming this fall
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Nobody wants to buy the Razr Fold, and it's all Motorola's fault
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs Vivo X300 Pro: Sample Photos Comparison
I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra every day: Here are the real battery life numbers
I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra every day: Here are the real battery life numbers
Latest iPhone 18 Pro leak brings both bad and awesome news
Latest iPhone 18 Pro leak brings both bad and awesome news

Latest News

The Galaxy S26 Plus is a solidly boring phone
The Galaxy S26 Plus is a solidly boring phone
Samsung phones now list apps that support satellite connectivity
Samsung phones now list apps that support satellite connectivity
AT&T's new '2.0' plans are here: 3 things to check before you switch
AT&T's new '2.0' plans are here: 3 things to check before you switch
Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts
Your compact Samsung Galaxy S26 now comes with $150 worth of Amazon gifts
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive
The Oppo Find X9 Ultra appears in a real-life image, and it has one feature that's massive
Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete
Honor's next budget phone could pack a battery so huge even Apple and Samsung's flagships together can't compete
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless