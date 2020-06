Samsung's Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G release schedule is now 'corroborated'

Does that mean the timeline is set in stone already? Not quite, especially given the uncertain and volatile nature of the coronavirus pandemic that's hit the mobile industry hard since the beginning of the year, but unless something catastrophic happens in the next few weeks, you can probably bet the house on Prosser after so many accurate predictions of late.

Less than two months to go, y'all!













That's right, they're all tipped to be released on August 20, which is definitely good news for people who might have feared the ongoing global pandemic would lead to unpleasant delays. Samsung must be very confident in its manufacturing capacity , as well as the stability of the supply chain, if it plans to quickly launch not one but two new foldable devices in addition to not one but two new "conventional" S Pen-wielding handsets.





Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is most likely not an entirely new phone, presumably borrowing all of its key specs and features from the 4G LTE-only variant while improving its cellular capabilities to support the world's fastest mobile networks.





Interestingly, Prosser mentions a single Note 20 name, but we obviously fully expect a Note 20+ and/or Note 20 Ultra to be formally unveiled in early August as well. It also goes without saying that Samsung is very likely to make 5G technology standard on the Note 20 lineup and possibly the Galaxy Fold 2 in the US.

Wait, what about everything else?













It's possible that the reason Prosser didn't mention anything about these upcoming products is, that, well, he doesn't have any relevant information to share. That seems unlikely but certainly not impossible.





What's a little more likely is that Samsung could plan to launch its next big smartwatch, tablets, and "hearables" shortly before (or after) its latest generation of headline-grabbing smartphones to avoid overcrowding the August 5 online-only event.









The golden rule of journalism calls for every rumor and piece of gossip to be verified by two independent sources before gaining credibility, and lo and behold, two of the world's most prolific and reliable mobile tech leakers are pointing in the same general direction as far as Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Fold 2 , and Galaxy Z Flip 5G launch schedule is concerned.