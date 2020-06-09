Samsung's Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, and Z Flip 5G release schedule is now 'corroborated'













Does that mean the timeline is set in stone already? Not quite, especially given the uncertain and volatile nature of the coronavirus pandemic that's hit the mobile industry hard since the beginning of the year, but unless something catastrophic happens in the next few weeks, you can probably bet the house on Prosser after so many accurate predictions of late.

Less than two months to go, y'all!













That's right, they're all tipped to be released on August 20, which is definitely good news for people who might have feared the ongoing global pandemic would lead to unpleasant delays. Samsung must be very confident in its manufacturing capacity , as well as the stability of the supply chain, if it plans to quickly launch not one but two new foldable devices in addition to not one but two new "conventional" S Pen-wielding handsets.









Wait, what about everything else?













It's possible that the reason Prosser didn't mention anything about these upcoming products is, that, well, he doesn't have any relevant information to share. That seems unlikely but certainly not impossible.





What's a little more likely is that Samsung could plan to launch its next big smartwatch, tablets, and "hearables" shortly before (or after) its latest generation of headline-grabbing smartphones to avoid overcrowding the August 5 online-only event.







