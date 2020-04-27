Latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 5G leak details cameras, reveals possible price

The Galaxy Fold 2 features three rear cameras







Leading the way will be a main 12-megapixel shooter that supports optical image stabilization (OIS). That’s going to be coupled with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative, the former of which also supports OIS.

The package should be coupled with an LED flash and two selfie camera systems. One of these will sit above the interior tablet-like display while the other will sit above the smaller cover display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 price and announcement date

As rumored countless times before, Ross Young expects the Galaxy Fold 2 to make its international debut at the annual Unpacked event in early August. Taking center stage that day will also be the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 20 series.



Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung has not yet suffered any major delays. That means shipments of the Galaxy Fold 2 or Galaxy Z Fold 2 should go ahead as planned in September.



In regards to pricing, Young expects the next-generation foldable to be slightly cheaper than its predecessor as part of an attempt to boost sales. Between $1780 and $1980 is the guideline provided, but the expectation is that it will cost $1,880 – $100 less than the Galaxy Fold.

Expect massively upgraded displays for the high price

In regards to pricing, Young expects the next-generation foldable to be slightly cheaper than its predecessor as part of an attempt to boost sales. Between $1780 and $1980 is the guideline provided, but the expectation is that it will cost $1,880 – $100 less than the Galaxy Fold.

Accompanying the camera upgrades mentioned above will be updated displays. The main screen should measure in at 7.6-inches and offer a 2213 x 1689p resolution that enables a 372ppi density alongside a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.



For reference, the original Galaxy Fold features a 7.3-inch panel complete with a 2152 x 1536p resolution, 362ppi density, and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.



To ensure the visual package is as good as possible, Samsung is reportedly replacing the controversial corner notch with punch-hole camera technology. The South Korean giant originally wanted to use under-screen camera tech, but engineers determined that it isn’t ready yet.



Like the Like the Galaxy Z Flip , the Galaxy Fold 2 will utilize ultra-thin glass in a bid to better resist scratches and drops. The harder surface this brings to the tablet should enable S Pen support too.

As for the outer display, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to feature an extremely tall 6.23-inch screen that features a 2267 x 819p resolution, a punch-hole design with minimal bezels, and a slower 60Hz refresh rate.



This should make the screen much more usable than the equivalent on the original Galaxy Fold. But to keep costs down, Samsung might be downgrading it from a Super AMOLED panel to an LCD one.





Other features should include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, 5G network connectivity as standard, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of non-expandable internal storage. There is no word on the battery capacity of other features just yet, although Android 10 and One UI 2.1 straight out of the box are likely.



