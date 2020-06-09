The 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 will pack a fittingly large battery





Of course, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will not be flying solo to the tech giant's rumored jam-packed August 5 launch event , with a "regular-sized" Galaxy Tab S7 also tipped to see daylight in less than two months.









We're talking about a juicer with a rated capacity of 7,760mAh, beating the cell size of last year's 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 by a little more than 700mAh. That represents an increase of around 10 percent, but the actual battery life boost will depend on a number of factors. Perhaps the most important one is the aforementioned screen size hike, which suggests the real-life endurance scores of the Galaxy Tab S7 between charges may not change at all compared to the same numbers provided by the Tab S6.





Obviously, the processor, display resolution, and connectivity options will also play their part, but at the end of the day, we don't expect a significant battery life upgrade... or a downgrade to come to pass. That's not necessarily a bad thing, mind you, as the Galaxy Tab S6 is capable of producing great battery endurance scores for such an insanely thin (and lightweight) slate.





We can definitely hope to see Samsung squeeze the aforementioned 11-inch Super AMOLED display into a similarly sleek package while jumping from a Snapdragon 855 to a cutting-edge Snapdragon 865 SoC. There are no words on optional 5G support for the non-Plus Galaxy Tab S7 variant... or any other key specs and features, but we can probably expect to hear the full story (pricing and availability included) in the very near future.



