Samsung

Samsung reportedly slashes smartphone component orders radically as coronavirus ravages demand

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Apr 27, 2020, 12:23 PM
Samsung reportedly slashes smartphone component orders radically as coronavirus ravages demand
The coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc and with many consumers following shelter-in-place orders, economic activity has slowed down. This, in turn, has led some employers to lay off or furlough employees, while others have cut pays. As a result, demand is expected to weaken further. And since smartphones are viewed as discretionary items, their shipment will likely suffer too.
 

COVID-19’s impact on US and European consumer spending expected to be severe this quarter

 
While we have already heard reports that the demand for the Galaxy S20 range pales in comparison to that of the Galaxy S10 series, it seems like the company’s mid-range and low-end phones are doing no better. That’s because industry insiders claim that Samsung has cut down part orders by as much as 50 percent for models across all segments.
 
This is in line with a previous report that had said that the company is now manufacturing only 10 million smartphones each month, as opposed to 25 million units, which was the monthly average before.
 
The company has also reportedly reduced production forecast to six months.
 
Since the manufacturing process begins long before the launch of a product, components like camera modules and displays are mass-produced and delivered 2 to 3 months before the unveiling. Thus, a reduction in parts order is indicative of a company’s outlook on demand.
 
And since Samsung’s phones are mostly manufactured in Vietnam, South Korea, and India, supply-side issues do not seem to be the main problem. That’s not to say that the distribution network has not been affected.
 
However, as the situation remains grim in the US and Europe, demand is forecasted to decline steeply. A recent report has said that global smartphone shipments can go down by up to 15 percent this year to 1.15 billion units.
 
And since the second quarter is expected to be more reflective of the effect on consumer spending, it’s not hard to see why Samsung is trying to make some adjustments to weather the storm. Strong demand for its memory chips is also expected to help it offset the negative demand for consumer goods.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Upcoming Apple products: iPhone 12 to iPad Pro 5G, AirTags to AirPower, and everything in between
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Slight iPhone 12 delay seems pretty much confirmed, 5G models could get in-display Touch ID
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
OnePlus 8 Review
OnePlus 8 Review
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Why do all smartphones look the same?
Why do all smartphones look the same?
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless