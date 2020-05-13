Samsung Android 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G puzzle pieces keep falling into place

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 13, 2020, 8:11 AM
It's no longer a big secret that Samsung plans to unveil at least one entirely new foldable smartphone in the near future, but in addition to the second-gen Galaxy Fold following in the footsteps of the troubled 2019 variant, the company is also reportedly working on a watered-down Galaxy Fold Lite model of sorts and a 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip edition.

While the exact chronological order of all these exciting releases remains unclear, many other details seem pretty much etched in stone after multiple recent rumors relayed by reliable tipsters and reputable publications like SamMobile. The newest reports are centered on an aspect that may sound trivial, at least compared to key specs and features like camera and display resolution, as well as storage and possible built-in productivity-enhancing accessories.

But although we can probably all agree color options are indeed not very important when it comes to conventional handsets, things are arguably a little different as far as foldable devices are concerned. The groundbreaking designs of these bad boys can be easily elevated by a snazzy paint job, and according to SamMobile's generally dependable inside sources, both the Galaxy Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G are set to come in multiple interesting hues.

Everything we know about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G


As the name suggests, this upcoming 5G-capable model is unlikely to radically differ from the 4G LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip variant. That means the spec sheet is likely to stay more or less the same, including a Snapdragon 855+ processor, a 6.7-inch primary display with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels, a tiny 1.1-inch cover screen with a modest 300 x 112 pixel count, 3,300mAh battery capacity, dual 12MP rear-facing cameras, a single 10MP selfie shooter, 8 gigs of RAM, and 256 gigs of internal storage space.


Those of you worried the world might not be able to tell you're holding an undoubtedly pricier version of the innovative Galaxy Z Flip at a glance should fret not, as Samsung reportedly plans to launch a special brown color to go with the special high-speed edition.

That will certainly help you stand out from the surprisingly large crowd of Galaxy Z Flip 4G owners, although if you prefer blending in, you'll be able to do that too with the same black and purple options as before. There are no words on pricing and availability yet, but we fully expect Samsung to bring the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to at least one major US carrier sometime in the next few months.

Everything we know about the Galaxy Fold 2 5G... so far


This bad boy will obviously not look identical to its forerunner, which can be purchased in both 4G LTE-limited and 5G-capable variants in select global markets. For one thing, we have reason to expect a slightly larger main display with 120Hz refresh rate support and a much larger secondary screen with a hole punch design and a lot of extra pixels compared to the original Galaxy Fold.

Those upgrades alone make it pretty remarkable to hear the Galaxy Fold 2 could also be a tad more affordable than its extravagant predecessor, although it's not entirely clear if Samsung plans to pull the 4G LTE plug altogether in the US.

 

Of course, there are other major improvements in the pipeline as well, including a switch from a 12MP to a 64MP telephoto lens aiding a 12MP primary shooter that sounds unchanged but is likely to bring important performance enhancements to the table too. Finally, the Galaxy Fold 2 is tipped to feature a 16MP ultra-wide-angle imaging sensor completing a photographic arsenal guaranteed to impress with its versatility.

As for color options, we're not hearing very impressive things... for the time being, but that's because SamMobile doesn't have the full story yet. All we "know" is the Galaxy Fold 2 5G will be released in black and brown flavors shortly after an announcement alongside the Galaxy Note 20 lineup sometime in August. Other paint jobs could also be in the cards, mind you, but it's currently impossible to predict which of the original Galaxy Fold's hues are likely to stay and go.

