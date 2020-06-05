Samsung Android Google

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Flip 5G release date and charger specs tipped, launching earlier

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jun 05, 2020, 4:44 AM
Samsung is expected to have the richest August of product launches ever, what with the Note 20 series, but also the Fold 2 and the 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip. Throw in a purported Galaxy Tab S7+ and, potentially, a new Galaxy Watch, and the big summer event is bound to grow bigger.

The Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ are said to arrive with next generation LTPO screen panels that will reportedly have adaptive refresh rate, not the half-baked software solution that Samsung uses now on the S20 series, and which our tests showed to be a battery hog.

Adding the more frugal panels to an eventual upgraded processor could mean that you will be able to get from the rumored 4500mAh battery of the Note 20 Plus/Ultra similar battery life to what we are now getting from the 5000mAh pack of the S20 Ultra, at least for the Exynos version, as Snapdragon 865 will stay. 

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 and Flip 5G release date


So, when will Samsung announce and release the Galaxy Note 20 series along with the new Fold and Flip bendy duo? According to a popular tipster, the coveted Unpacked event date is August 5 which would peg the launch date for Friday 21, if history is any indication. 


That timeframe may sound as if it is earlier than usual and 2020 is unusual year indeed, but in fact jibes perfectly with the Galaxy Note 9 or 10 series unveiling and launch dates which didn't go into late August, too.

Here are the rumored Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus/Ultra specifications:

  • Note 20 Plus display specs: 6.87" 3096 x 1444, 497 PPI, 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz with dynamic refresh with 3D Sonic Max finger reader
  • Note 20 Plus chipsets: Exynos 992 or Snapdragon 865 processor
  • Note 20 Plus storage versions: 12GB RAM/128GB or 256GB, 16GB RAM/512GB eUFS 3.1 storage
  • Note 20 Plus cameras: 108MP main+13MP periscope+12MP ultrawide
  • Note 20 Plus battery: 4500mAh

While for the smaller, more basic Note 20 model the leaked specs differences compared to the Plus/Ultra are as follows:

  • Galaxy Note 20 display specs: 6.42" 2345 x 1084, 404 PPI, 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz/120Hz with LTPO or 60Hz LTPS
  • Galaxy Note 20 battery capacity: 4300mAh

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 and Flip 5G batteries and charging speeds


While we thought we'd learned everything there is to be known about the potential Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ battery capacities (hint: they will be larger than what's in the Note 10/10+), a listing in the Chinese certification body turned the current rumors on their head. 

Instead of a 4000mAh battery, as previously claimed, the Note 20 may arrive with a 4300mAh unit. Back in May, the alleged Galaxy Note 20 battery pack leaked denoted as model number EB-BN980ABY, and carrying a 4000mAh capacity, against the 3500mAh of the Note 10.

A 3500mAh to 4000mAh would be a hearty increase in previous years, but in 2020, the year of 5G connectivity and 120Hz display refresh rates, every little milliamp-hour helps. Unfortunately, the Galaxy Note 20 Plus, Ultra, or whatever it gets named, is still rumored to come with a 4500mAh battery pack, no changes here.

Thanks to the same certification body, however, we are now learning the charging speeds of said battery packs, as well as those of the eventual Galaxy Z Flip 5G model that may be about to be unveiled on August 5.


It looks like the Galaxy Note 20 series will carry the 25W chargers over from the S20 series, while the 5G model of the Z Flip will keep the 15W brick of its LTE-only predecessor. No, the only thing left is to learn about the camera set on the smaller Note 20 model.

