Samsung Android

You might want to sit out the Galaxy Fold 2 as its successor will likely be cheaper and sturdier

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jun 08, 2020, 8:50 AM
You might want to sit out the Galaxy Fold 2 as its successor will likely be cheaper and sturdier
Foldable smartphones are anything but cheap. Decked out flagships like the Huawei Mate Xs could go well over $2,000 and even ones with scaled back specs like the Motorola Razr are in the neighborhood of $1,500. That could change with the Galaxy Fold 3, or whatever Samsung decides to name the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2's successor.

Per a new report, the Galaxy Fold 2 will have the same thin flexible glass called Ultra-Thin Glass (UTG) as the Galaxy Z Flip. Apparently, the company had briefly thought about sticking with Galaxy Fold's plastic layer to avoid the added weight and curtail cost. Ultimately, the company supposedly decided to use UTG for the Galaxy Fold 2 and the same plastic panel that was seen on the first generation Galaxy Fold for two cheaper models. 

UTG is not all that superior to a plastic layer


Although a UTG display is said to be more resilient than one which has a polyamide plastic layer, it's actually just a hair sturdier, if Zack Nelson of the YouTube channel JerryRigEverything is to be believed. For the uninitiated, Nelson pokes and prods devices to determine how durable they are. 

So, basically, consumers are paying in excess of $1,000  for foldable phones and they still leave a lot to be desired on the durability front. And, overall, the demand for foldables is not all that high, something which we can attribute to their jaw dropping prices. On top of that, companies, or at least Huawei, are not even making a profit on these devices as the cost is just too high and they are barely breaking even.

Starting next year, that could change. Last year, Corning, which makes the Gorilla Glass, said that a bendable variant would be ready in a couple of years. Apparently, Samsung has inked a deal with the company and will use its bendable glass for its 2021 flagship bendable phone. Since Corning supplies its products to many vendors, it would apparently be able to keep the price of its bendable glass low. 

So, not only can we expect the Galaxy Fold 3 to be pretty durable, it will likely be considerably cheaper than the original Fold.

The first generation Galaxy Fold was launched for $1,980. Per rumors, it's successor could be $100 cheaper, despite having superior specs such as an under-display camera, which doesn't sound so far fetched now that a Chinese company has cracked the code on embedded selfie cameras. However, an $1,880 device would still be pretty expensive for most consumers.

So, if you are not deep-pocketed, or simply don't want to splurge on a foldable phone, you should probably hold off for a year. 

Related phones

Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!
Popular stories
Fast charging is more important than long battery life
Popular stories
Key Apple supplier says 2020 iPhone 12 5G launch will be delayed

Popular stories

Popular stories
Once again we implore you to delete this malicious Android app
Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
The surprising name of Samsung's next big smartwatch is finally confirmed
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless