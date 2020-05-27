Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly enter mass production soon

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 27, 2020, 7:46 AM
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly enter mass production soon
According to a South Korean outlet, Samsung has started mobilizing suppliers for mass production of the Galaxy Fold 2.

Per an industry insider, the company has started ordering components for its next foldable phone. The handset will likely enter volume production soon. 

The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in August. Shipments are expected to begin in September.

Unlike the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Fold 2 will be a true flagship phone. The main display will apparently measure 7.59-inches and support a refresh rate of 120Hz. The display is expected to have a punch hole to house the selfie camera and it will probably be compatible with the S-Pen too. It will also supposedly inherit Galaxy Z Flip's Ultra-Thin Glass, which should make it more durable than the Galaxy Fold as it uses Polyamide (PI) plastic which is more prone to scratches. 

The front display will reportedly be 6.23-inches and the phone will boast a triple camera setup (12MP+16MP+64MP) with dual optical image stabilization.

Samsung is apparently eyeing sales of up to 3 million units this year, which sounds quite optimistic given that the target was 500,000 units for the Galaxy Fold last year. Lowering the price could help the company achieve this goal.

However, foldable displays are still a new technology and it will take some time before costs fall substantially. This year though, Samsung will likely reduce the price by $100 only, which means the device will presumably start at $1,880.

For most mainstream buyers, this price will be unpalatable, and if Samsung is just targeting niche consumers, it will probably have a hard time reaching its sales target.

Related phones

Galaxy Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 View Full specs
  • Display 7.6 inches
    2213 x 1689 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?
Verizon plans buying guide: what's the best Verizon plan for you?
In search of the perfect compact phone: Samsung Galaxy S10e
In search of the perfect compact phone: Samsung Galaxy S10e
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump

Popular stories

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G is drawing near with a huge battery in tow
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year
Apple to skip USB-C on iPhone 12/Pro 5G before going portless next year

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless