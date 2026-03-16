Who needs the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro when the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are this exceptionally affordable?









Then you have the Then you have the Galaxy Buds 3 FE , which is a bit too costly for a Fan Edition product... unless you get it from Woot in the next 16 days (or while supplies last). The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging $89.99 instead of $149.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these noise-cancelling bad boys in your choice of black or grey colorways, which is not only a more FE-specific price but also the lowest price I've seen for this model since its release around six months ago.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE $89 99 $149 99 $60 off (40%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, International Model, 90-Day Warranty Included Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE $20 off (13%) True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty Buy at Amazon Recommended For You









Active noise cancellation is just one key reason for that, followed by other advanced features and capabilities worthy of a higher price than $100, like Ambient Mode, 360 Audio, and Galaxy AI -powered live translations. A large 11mm dynamic speaker is responsible for delivering an overall sound experience like very few other earbuds in the sub-$100 segment, and the battery life is also pretty great, at up to six hours of uninterrupted listening time from the Galaxy Buds 3 FE themselves and a total of 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in (and with ANC enabled at all times).









Before you pull the trigger, it's important to note that Woot is selling an "international" version of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE with a 90-day warranty included at 90 bucks, and if you're uncomfortable with that compromise, you'll just have to cough up an extra 40 bucks for a direct Amazon.com purchase of a US model with a two-year warranty for extended peace of mind. I'd probably opt for Woot's deal, but what do I know?