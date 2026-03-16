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Who needs the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro when the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are this exceptionally affordable?

These are not Samsung's best of the best wireless earbuds right now, but they may have become the best in terms of their value.

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Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE in gray
This gray colorway is pretty attractive... for a pair of budget-friendly earbuds. | Image by Samsung

Samsung's true wireless earbuds roster doesn't make total sense right now, as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are still around at the same $249.99 price as the new and improved Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, while the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 were quietly discontinued ahead of the "standard" Galaxy Buds 4's launch.

Then you have the Galaxy Buds 3 FE, which is a bit too costly for a Fan Edition product... unless you get it from Woot in the next 16 days (or while supplies last). The Amazon-owned e-tailer is charging $89.99 instead of $149.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged pair of these noise-cancelling bad boys in your choice of black or grey colorways, which is not only a more FE-specific price but also the lowest price I've seen for this model since its release around six months ago.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

$89 99
$149 99
$60 off (40%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, International Model, 90-Day Warranty Included
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

$20 off (13%)
True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Mode, 11mm Dynamic Speaker with Deep Bass, Real-Time Interpreter, Hands-Free Gemini, Intuitive Touch Control, 360 Audio, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 6 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours of Battery Life with Case, Black and Gray Color Options, US Version, Two-Year Warranty
Buy at Amazon

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At $89.99, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are currently cheaper than Apple's non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 or Google's Pixel Buds 2a, and although they're obviously not as powerful or as sophisticated as the aforementioned Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, I believe they absolutely deserve a spot on today's list of the best wireless earbuds money can buy.

Active noise cancellation is just one key reason for that, followed by other advanced features and capabilities worthy of a higher price than $100, like Ambient Mode, 360 Audio, and Galaxy AI-powered live translations. A large 11mm dynamic speaker is responsible for delivering an overall sound experience like very few other earbuds in the sub-$100 segment, and the battery life is also pretty great, at up to six hours of uninterrupted listening time from the Galaxy Buds 3 FE themselves and a total of 24 hours with the bundled charging case factored in (and with ANC enabled at all times).


Before you pull the trigger, it's important to note that Woot is selling an "international" version of the Galaxy Buds 3 FE with a 90-day warranty included at 90 bucks, and if you're uncomfortable with that compromise, you'll just have to cough up an extra 40 bucks for a direct Amazon.com purchase of a US model with a two-year warranty for extended peace of mind. I'd probably opt for Woot's deal, but what do I know?
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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
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