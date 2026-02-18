Google unveils new spicy color options for the Pixel Buds 2a
The Google Pixel Buds 2a get exciting new color variants to match the Pixel 10a.
The Pixel Buds 2a in Berry certainly look flashy. | Image by Google
The Pixel 10a is official! While it's undoubtedly the highlight of today's announcement, Google also unveiled an unexpected update for the Pixel Buds 2a.
New color options revealed
Initially launched in Iris and Hazel, the latest Google earbuds are now available in two new colors: Fog and Berry. That's four color options in total, which matches the Pixel Buds Pro 2. The Berry and Fog choices are highly likely inspired by the Pixel 10a's colors.
Google Pixel Buds 2a new color options. | Image by Google
Aside from this surprising refreshment, the newly launched Pixel Buds 2a variants don't feature any new features. The asking price remains the same as well, so you're looking at $129 for a pair of Google's budget wireless earbuds.
Which color option of the Pixel Buds 2a do you like the most?
Pixel Buds 2a: a budget winner for fans
Google's affordable wireless earbuds deliver plenty. From Active Noise Cancellation (a first for the A-Series) to improved battery life and a new design, the earbuds are a big step up from the first generation.
Of course, AI smarts and useful features are abundant as well. Among others, the earbuds feature Find Hub, which pinpoints their location on a map. When it comes to AI extras, the Pixel Buds 2a double up as a Gemini AI companion. You can ask Gemini for message summaries, coffee recommendations, and more.
Google's Pixel Buds 2a are perfect for workouts. | Image by Google
And now, thanks to the color variant expansion, the Pixel Buds 2a aren't just an option for budget users — they're now a fashion companion that perfectly suits the Pixel 10a.
Color-obsessed
I know all too well that color preference is subjective. But to me, the new color options for the Pixel Buds 2a scream fun like few alternatives! Let's face it, earbuds nowadays are becoming increasingly boring, color-wise, with very few brands going beyond the standard Black and White options.
I'm especially obsessed with the Berry option, which looks flashier than lightning. The Fog option, meanwhile, can easily fit those who want less "sparkle" in their ears.
