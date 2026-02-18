Google unveils new spicy color options for the Pixel Buds 2a

The Pixel Buds 2a in Berry certainly look flashy. | Image by Google





New color options revealed

Pixel 10a

Google Pixel Buds 2a new color options. | Image by Google



Aside from this surprising refreshment, the newly launched Pixel Buds 2a variants don't feature any new features. The asking price remains the same as well, so you're looking at $129 for a pair of Google's budget wireless earbuds.





Pixel Buds 2a: a budget winner for fans

Google's affordable wireless earbuds deliver plenty. From Active Noise Cancellation (a first for the A-Series) to improved battery life and a new design, the earbuds are a big step up from the first generation.



Of course, AI smarts and useful features are abundant as well. Among others, the earbuds feature Find Hub, which pinpoints their location on a map. When it comes to AI extras, the Pixel Buds 2a double up as a







And now, thanks to the color variant expansion, the Pixel Buds 2a aren't just an option for budget users — they're now a fashion companion that perfectly suits the Pixel 10a .



Color-obsessed

I know all too well that color preference is subjective. But to me, the new color options for the Pixel Buds 2a scream fun like few alternatives! Let's face it, earbuds nowadays are becoming increasingly boring, color-wise, with very few brands going beyond the standard Black and White options.



