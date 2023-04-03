New Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is just $100 after gifts for two days only!

The Samsung Galaxy A54 deals are now live and during its preorder period you can get its much improved design, faster processor, as well as great display and camera set for the category with generous trade-in offers and accessory discounts on the already impressive $449.99 starting price will last until April 5th.

Save $299 on the Galaxy A54 at Samsung! Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 midranger with up to $250 off and a trade-in, paired with the Galaxy Buds Live earphones at only $49.99 on top of it. $350 off (78%) Trade-in Gift $100 $449 99 Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 deals





So, what are the deals that Samsung offers on its brand spanking new Galaxy A54 5G midrange champion? Here's the Galaxy A54 gift and discount list:





Up to $250 trade-in credit

$100 off the Galaxy Buds Live bundle

Three months of Ad free Spotify

Two month trial of Adobe LightRoom





First off, you can pair it with the excellent Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones for only $49.99 extra on top of a discounted price.





If you think that $450 are steep for what will undoubtedly be the most popular model of the 2023 Galaxy A-series, Samsung feels your pain and is currently offering to exchange it for your oldie budget Galaxy or other similar phone at up to $250 off in a trade-in offer.





Samsung is also offering its standard subscription gateway discounts like three months of ad-free Spotify, or a two month Adobe LightRoom trial with a Galaxy A54 purchase, too.





Unlike what the Galaxy S23 deals commanded in terms of trade-in during their preorder period, Samsung is keeping the same generous offers that it had for the Galaxy A53 last year intact.





All in all, you can grab the Galaxy A54 whose price starts at $449 for the 6GB/128GB and ends at $499 for the 8GB/256GB model, for up to $350 off considering all the accessory discounts and trade-in price reductions.





That's a great price for an even greater Galaxy A54 which this year comes with a full 120Hz refresh rate display and performance upgrades, while keeping its great for the category camera set intact.





8.5 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G The Good Nice and clean design styling

Improved image quality

Solid battery life

Has a microSD card slot

Improved haptics The Bad Performance occasionally feels stuttery

Video stabilization could be improved

No wireless charging

Why buy the Galaxy A54









The materials also now feel way nicer than the plain plastic we used to have on the previous model, as this here A54 5G features a glass back. The mid-frame of the phone, however, is made out of plastic.



The A54 5G also comes with an IP67 water and dust protection rating, which is great and translates to it being able to survive being dipped in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. The Galaxy A54 5G adopts a similar design to the premium Galaxy S series: the cameras on the back of the phone are elevated, each in its own enclosure, and it's a better look than the camera island we used to have previously.The materials also now feel way nicer than the plain plastic we used to have on the previous model, as this here A54 5G features a glass back. The mid-frame of the phone, however, is made out of plastic.The A54 5G also comes with an IP67 water and dust protection rating, which is great and translates to it being able to survive being dipped in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

All new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features

