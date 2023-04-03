New Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is just $100 after gifts for two days only!

Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!

Preorder the new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G with gifts and discounts
The Samsung Galaxy A54 deals are now live and during its preorder period you can get its much improved design, faster processor, as well as great display and camera set for the category with generous trade-in offers and accessory discounts on the already impressive $449.99 starting price will last until April 5th.

Save $299 on the Galaxy A54 at Samsung!

Get the new Samsung Galaxy A54 midranger with up to $250 off and a trade-in, paired with the Galaxy Buds Live earphones at only $49.99 on top of it.
$350 off (78%) Trade-in Gift
$100
$449 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A54 deals


So, what are the deals that Samsung offers on its brand spanking new Galaxy A54 5G midrange champion? Here's the Galaxy A54 gift and discount list:

  • Up to $250 trade-in credit
  • $100 off the Galaxy Buds Live bundle
  • Three months of Ad free Spotify
  • Two month trial of Adobe LightRoom

First off, you can pair it with the excellent Galaxy Buds Live wireless earphones for only $49.99 extra on top of a discounted price. 

If you think that $450 are steep for what will undoubtedly be the most popular model of the 2023 Galaxy A-series, Samsung feels your pain and is currently offering to exchange it for your oldie budget Galaxy or other similar phone at up to $250 off in a trade-in offer. 

Samsung is also offering its standard subscription gateway discounts like three months of ad-free Spotify, or a two month Adobe LightRoom trial with a Galaxy A54 purchase, too.

Unlike what the Galaxy S23 deals commanded in terms of trade-in during their preorder period, Samsung is keeping the same generous offers that it had for the Galaxy A53 last year intact.

All in all, you can grab the Galaxy A54 whose price starts at $449 for the 6GB/128GB and ends at $499 for the 8GB/256GB model, for up to $350 off considering all the accessory discounts and trade-in price reductions.

That's a great price for an even greater Galaxy A54 which this year comes with a full 120Hz refresh rate display and performance upgrades, while keeping its great for the category camera set intact.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
8.5

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

The Good

  • Nice and clean design styling
  • Improved image quality
  • Solid battery life
  • Has a microSD card slot
  • Improved haptics

The Bad

  • Performance occasionally feels stuttery
  • Video stabilization could be improved
  • No wireless charging
Deal $250 at Samsung $415 at Amazon $393 at eBay

Why buy the Galaxy A54


The Galaxy A54 5G adopts a similar design to the premium Galaxy S series: the cameras on the back of the phone are elevated, each in its own enclosure, and it's a better look than the camera island we used to have previously.

The materials also now feel way nicer than the plain plastic we used to have on the previous model, as this here A54 5G features a glass back. The mid-frame of the phone, however, is made out of plastic.

The A54 5G also comes with an IP67 water and dust protection rating, which is great and translates to it being able to survive being dipped in up to 1 meter of freshwater for up to 30 minutes.

All new Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features


  • 6.4" AMOLED screen with high 120Hz refresh rate
  • Much faster Samsung Exynos 1380 processor
  • Great triple rear cameras for the category, where one is macro now
  • A MicroSD card slot
  • IP67 water and dust resistance
  • 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging
  • $450 price before deals

