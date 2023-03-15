Best Samsung Galaxy A54 deals and A34 prices





Samsung Galaxy A54 price and storage versions





$449 for 6GB/128GB

$499 for 8GB/128GB







Samsung kept the Galaxy A54 as a sub-$500 phone, strongly differentiating it both from the Galaxy S23 , and from the Galaxy S21 FE that are getting a Benjamin more expensive with each tier. It didn't stop here, though, as there will be deals in the preorder period that starts on March 30 and ends on April 6 when the phone will be released in the US.





Best Samsung Galaxy A54 deals



As usual, the best Galaxy A54 deals and prices can be found at Samsung's own website. If you preorder the Galaxy A54 5G there, you can save up to $250 with an eligible trade-in and Samsung will add the excellent Galaxy Buds Live earphones for just $49.99 on top of it.

The Galaxy A54 5G will become available at Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Store, AT&T, T-Mobile, USCellular, Verizon, and other major retailers in Awesome Violet and Awesome Graphite on April 6 and Samsung promises up to four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates so that it stays relevant for longer.





Samsung Galaxy A34 deals





Unlike the Galaxy A54, the Galaxy A34 won't make it stateside for now, and it will be available in Europe starting at 389 EUR for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version, going up to 439 EUR for the 8GB/256GB option. These are all enjoying a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion, too, and Samsung offers similar discounts at its European web stores like it does for the A54 in the US.