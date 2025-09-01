Best Buy maximizes the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G value proposition with killer new discount

Galaxy A36





Specifically, Best Buy is selling the unlocked 5G-capable Samsung Galaxy A36 Specifically, Best Buy is selling the unlocked 5G-capableat $324.99 in an "Awesome Lime" colorway, currently eclipsing both the smartphone manufacturer and Amazon's top deals on the same device in various "awesome" hues.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G $324 99 $399 99 $75 off (19%) Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lime Color Buy at BestBuy





This paint job is actually exclusive to this retailer, mind you, and in case Best Buy's promotion happens to feel familiar, that's probably because it's been available in the not-too-distant past. Bargain hunters were even given the opportunity to save $100 at one point , but only for 24 hours, and there's no way to know if that deal will return anytime soon.





Outside of that super-tight window, the biggest discount offered by the likes of Best Buy has been, you guessed it, $75, so you're clearly looking at an "awesome" new opportunity to get one of the greatest budget 5G phones around at a killer price.





Galaxy A36 5G holds (at least) one key advantage over them all: unrivaled long-term software support for the sub-$400 bracket. We're talking six (yes, SIX!!!) guaranteed OS updates, which essentially means you'll be able to hold on to your phone until 2031 (if you want, of course) without noticing any security or general stability issues (at least in theory). And yes, there are still a bunch of very solid Motorola options available at even lower prices , but the5G holds (at least) one key advantage over them all: unrivaled long-term software support for the sub-$400 bracket. We're talking six (yes, SIX!!!) guaranteed OS updates, which essentially means you'll be able to hold on to your phone until 2031 (if you want, of course) without noticing any security or general stability issues (at least in theory).





that largely praised everything from the battery life to that gorgeous AMOLED screen, exquisitely versatile triple rear-facing camera system, and respectable Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor. From a hardware perspective, this is by no means a terrible piece of mobile equipment either, as evidenced in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review that largely praised everything from the battery life to that gorgeous AMOLED screen, exquisitely versatile triple rear-facing camera system, and respectable Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.









