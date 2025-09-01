Best Buy maximizes the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G value proposition with killer new discount
One of the best Samsung mid-rangers around is on sale at an awesome price in an awesome color for a presumably limited time only.
Released around six months ago, the Galaxy A36 5G was admittedly a bit overpriced compared to nearly all of Samsung's rivals in the US mid-range segment. Curiously enough, the handset's $399.99 list price was not very quickly or substantially reduced by many major retailers, but you can now save a pretty cool 75 bucks... if you know where to look.
Specifically, Best Buy is selling the unlocked 5G-capable Samsung Galaxy A36 at $324.99 in an "Awesome Lime" colorway, currently eclipsing both the smartphone manufacturer and Amazon's top deals on the same device in various "awesome" hues.
This paint job is actually exclusive to this retailer, mind you, and in case Best Buy's promotion happens to feel familiar, that's probably because it's been available in the not-too-distant past. Bargain hunters were even given the opportunity to save $100 at one point, but only for 24 hours, and there's no way to know if that deal will return anytime soon.
Outside of that super-tight window, the biggest discount offered by the likes of Best Buy has been, you guessed it, $75, so you're clearly looking at an "awesome" new opportunity to get one of the greatest budget 5G phones around at a killer price.
The Galaxy A36 comes with an excellent screen... for its current price point. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
And yes, there are still a bunch of very solid Motorola options available at even lower prices, but the Galaxy A36 5G holds (at least) one key advantage over them all: unrivaled long-term software support for the sub-$400 bracket. We're talking six (yes, SIX!!!) guaranteed OS updates, which essentially means you'll be able to hold on to your phone until 2031 (if you want, of course) without noticing any security or general stability issues (at least in theory).
From a hardware perspective, this is by no means a terrible piece of mobile equipment either, as evidenced in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review that largely praised everything from the battery life to that gorgeous AMOLED screen, exquisitely versatile triple rear-facing camera system, and respectable Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.
