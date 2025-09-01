Galaxy Buds FE for $69.99!

Best Buy maximizes the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G value proposition with killer new discount

One of the best Samsung mid-rangers around is on sale at an awesome price in an awesome color for a presumably limited time only.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Deals Galaxy A Series
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy A36 in Awesome Lime color
Released around six months ago, the Galaxy A36 5G was admittedly a bit overpriced compared to nearly all of Samsung's rivals in the US mid-range segment. Curiously enough, the handset's $399.99 list price was not very quickly or substantially reduced by many major retailers, but you can now save a pretty cool 75 bucks... if you know where to look.

Specifically, Best Buy is selling the unlocked 5G-capable Samsung Galaxy A36 at $324.99 in an "Awesome Lime" colorway, currently eclipsing both the smartphone manufacturer and Amazon's top deals on the same device in various "awesome" hues.

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

$324 99
$399 99
$75 off (19%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 8 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Awesome Lime Color
Buy at BestBuy

This paint job is actually exclusive to this retailer, mind you, and in case Best Buy's promotion happens to feel familiar, that's probably because it's been available in the not-too-distant past. Bargain hunters were even given the opportunity to save $100 at one point, but only for 24 hours, and there's no way to know if that deal will return anytime soon.

Outside of that super-tight window, the biggest discount offered by the likes of Best Buy has been, you guessed it, $75, so you're clearly looking at an "awesome" new opportunity to get one of the greatest budget 5G phones around at a killer price.


And yes, there are still a bunch of very solid Motorola options available at even lower prices, but the Galaxy A36 5G holds (at least) one key advantage over them all: unrivaled long-term software support for the sub-$400 bracket. We're talking six (yes, SIX!!!) guaranteed OS updates, which essentially means you'll be able to hold on to your phone until 2031 (if you want, of course) without noticing any security or general stability issues (at least in theory).

From a hardware perspective, this is by no means a terrible piece of mobile equipment either, as evidenced in our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review that largely praised everything from the battery life to that gorgeous AMOLED screen, exquisitely versatile triple rear-facing camera system, and respectable Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor.

Best Buy maximizes the Samsung Galaxy A36 5G value proposition with killer new discount
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 1

The State of Mobile Gaming

by TBomb • 6

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon is down across the US, and no one knows when service will be back [UPDATED]
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Verizon doubles down on efforts to keep customers happy
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
Some T-Mobile users need to restart their phones [UPDATED]
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
New T-Mobile plan goes above and beyond to serve you
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Life will drive both customers and employees away from T-Mobile
T-Mobile hurts its customers by making a huge blunder with one of its services
T-Mobile hurts its customers by making a huge blunder with one of its services

Latest News

Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Your smartphones will become even more expensive in just a few months
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Some Verizon subscribers say the SOS Mode is back making AT&T the weekend's big winner
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Apple may expand an US-only feature to iPhone 17 in more countries
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
Galaxy Watch 8 with non-Samsung phone: what do you lose?
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
This 7.7 mm smartphone with a 7,000 mAh battery could make the Galaxy S25 Ultra look like a joke
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
Pixel 4 through Pixel 10 models get new feature Google took from Apple
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless