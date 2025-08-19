$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

At $100 off, the Motorola Edge (2025) plunges to a bargain price

The phone is among the best mid-rangers on the market and can now be yours for just under $450. Don't miss out!

In the market for a speedy phone that won't make your bank account cry? Well, you should definitely take advantage of Motorola's deal on its Edge (2025) then!

The manufacturer is offering its latest addition to the Edge series for $100 off, allowing bargain hunters to score one for just $449.99. Not too shabby, considering the device's usual price is around $550. Plus, if you want to save even more, you can trade in your old handset with Motorola for extra savings.

Motorola Edge (2025): Save $100 at Motorola!

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
Motorola is offering a solid $100 discount on its latest Edge (2025) mid-ranger, allowing you to score one for just under $450. That's a bargain price for all the value it offers. So, don't hesitate!
Buy at Motorola

Save $100 on the Motorola Edge (2025) at Amazon!

$100 off (18%)
Alternatively, you can score an Edge (2025) on Amazon, where the phone is selling at $100 discount as well.
Buy at Amazon

Of course, the real question is whether the Motorola Edge (2025) is worthy of your hard-earned cash. Well, we believe it is, especially at its current price.

Sure, it won't wow you with stellar performance, unlike some of the best phones on the market; however, its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, has plenty of firepower to tackle most tasks without any hiccups.

And hey, it takes pretty decent photos too, thanks to its capable 50MP main camera. Sure, it's not among the best camera phones out there, but for just $449.99—even less with a trade-in—we believe the performance is solid for the price.

Another highlight is its beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution, HDR support, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display delivers a pleasant viewing experience with vibrant colors, which is quite nice for a phone under the $450 mark

All in all, the Motorola Edge (2025) is among the top mid-range phones you can get in 2025. It offers speedy performance, solid cameras, and a gorgeous display. So, don't waste time—save with this deal now!

At $100 off, the Motorola Edge (2025) plunges to a bargain price
