At $100 off, the Motorola Edge (2025) plunges to a bargain price

Of course, the real question is whether the Motorola Edge (2025) is worthy of your hard-earned cash. Well, we believe it is, especially at its current price.





Sure, it won't wow you with stellar performance, unlike some of the best phones on the market; however, its MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, has plenty of firepower to tackle most tasks without any hiccups.





And hey, it takes pretty decent photos too, thanks to its capable 50MP main camera. Sure, it's not among the best camera phones out there, but for just $449.99—even less with a trade-in—we believe the performance is solid for the price.

Another highlight is its beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 2712 x 1220 resolution, HDR support, and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display delivers a pleasant viewing experience with vibrant colors, which is quite nice for a phone under the $450 mark





All in all, the Motorola Edge (2025) is among the top mid-range phones you can get in 2025. It offers speedy performance, solid cameras, and a gorgeous display. So, don't waste time—save with this deal now!









