The Pixel Watch 4 is a real premium treat at its best price ever on Amazon
Built to rival the best smartwatches on the market, this is a must-have for every Pixel user!
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Pixel Watch 4 shown up close, highlighting its clean, modern display. | Image by PhoneArena
Pixel 10 you just bought for a whopping $200 off? A sweetly discounted Pixel Watch 4, of course! Amazon is offering a lovely $50 price cut, allowing you to snag Google’s latest premium timepiece for just under $300. Even better, both the 41mm and 45mm variants are selling with this markdown, so you can grab the model that best fits your style and budget.Do you know what will best complement the
Sure, $50 off might not look like a "no-brainer" deal at first glance; however, it’s actually the largest discount the Pixel Watch 4 has received on Amazon yet. In other words, you can grab Google’s all-new smartwatch at its best price ever, a fact that sweetens the offer even more.
As for the watch itself, it ticks all the right boxes. Designed as a direct rival to the Apple Watch Series 11 and Galaxy Watch 8, it boasts a sleek dome-like design complemented by a premium aluminum chassis and a Custom Gorilla Glass 5 display. While this glass offers solid scratch resistance, it doesn't quite reach the high levels of the Watch 8’s Sapphire Crystal. However, it’s more flexible, meaning it’s actually less likely to shatter if it takes a hard fall.
Recommended For You
It doesn't skimp on essential lifestyle features either, boasting NFC for making payments from your wrist, smart notifications so you’ll always stay in the loop, and phone call support for those times your phone is on the other side of the room, and you just don’t want to get up to grab it. Oh, and since it runs on Wear OS, you’ll be able to download apps like Audible directly from the Google Play Store.
Factor in a solid one-day battery life, and it's easy to see why the Pixel Watch 4 is worth the splurge at $50 off. Don’t wait—grab one at its lowest price today!
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: