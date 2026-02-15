Amazon slashes jaw-dropping $500 off the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra (2025)
This is probably the best clamshell foldable phone you can get right now.
Showcasing the Razr Ultra (2025)’s vibrant display outdoors. | Image by PhoneArenaAs a deal hunter and a foldable fan, I just couldn’t help but smile when I saw that Amazon has slashed a whopping $500 off none other than Motorola’s top-of-the-line Razr Ultra (2025). This drops the 512GB model below the $800 mark, which, sure, isn't exactly cheap, but it's a no-brainer price for one of the best clamshell foldables money can buy right now.
No, I am not exaggerating. In fact, I’m willing to go even further and say that this bad boy is the best clamshell foldable on the US market right now, outshining even Sammy’s Galaxy Z Flip 7, which I also adore from the bottom of my heart.
Unlike Samsung’s compact clamshell star, which comes with an Exynos 2500 chipset, Motorola’s flagship rocks a Snapdragon 8 Elite—the silicon that powers almost all flagship phones from last year. While Samsung’s Exynos chipsets are exceptionally powerful, they still fall short of Qualcomm’s flagship SoCs, making the Razr Ultra the foldable you should get if you’re after the best possible raw performance in a clamshell form factor.
In addition to that insane firepower, you also get a gorgeous 7.0-inch AMOLED inner display with a high 2912 x 1224 resolution, letting you enjoy everything from browsing the web to watching PhoneArena’s latest videos on our official YouTube channel in stunning quality. And when you want to take a selfie with your best friend or capture a nice city skyline, the 50MP main camera lets you do that with equally impressive results.
Factor in a 4,700 mAh battery and 68W fast charging, which needs just 43 minutes to top up the power cell, and you have a phone that is worth every penny, especially now that it’s available for less than $800. This is a limited-time deal, so you’ll definitely want to act quickly and save while you can. Don’t miss out!
