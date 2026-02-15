iOS 26.4 Beta 1 and subsequent iOS 26.4 Beta updates. But once again, it appears that iPhone users will have to wait to see Siri become a more powerful AI-based assistant, like Gemini is now on Android devices. Apple recently released iOS 26 .3 and at first, many iPhone users were ecstatic because it brought them closer to the iOS 26.4 Beta that was supposed to debut many of the eagerly anticipated Siri 2.0 features with the update. It was hoped that many of the new Siri features would appear inBeta 1 and subsequentBeta updates. But once again, it appears that iPhone users will have to wait to see Siri become a more powerful AI-based assistant, like Gemini is now on Android devices.

Apple releases an interesting security feature n iOS 26.3





iOS 26 .5 for some features, and seven months to iOS 27 for others, the bottom line is that iPhone owners have once again lost trust in But even if Siri's AI revival is delayed three months to.5 for some features, and seven months to iOS 27 for others, the bottom line is that iPhone owners have once again lost trust in Apple . The tech giant's ability to deliver AI features at a previously announced time have been called into question. Remember, Personal Siri was first introduced at WWDC 2024 and was supposed to arrive in September of that year as part of the company's Apple Intelligence AI initiative.









But Apple did release an interesting feature in iOS 26.3 that will enhance the security on certain iPhone models. Available on Apple devices that sport an Apple designed and TSMC built C1 or C1X modem chip, "Limit Precise Location" prevents cellular networks from obtaining precise information regarding your location from the modem chip. Apple says that with the new feature enabled, a carrier might be able to determine which neighborhood you're in instead of knowing the precise address if "Limit Precise Location" was disabled.

The "Limit Precise Location" feature in available only on these iPhone models running on these carriers





Since the new feature is limited to those iPhone devices running Apple designed modem chips, it can be found only on the following Apple products:

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

M5 iPad Pro









Germany: Telekom

United Kingdom: EE, BT

United States: Boost Mobile

Thailand: AIS, True

If you are using one of the supported devices and are a customer of one of the wireless providers listed above, follow these directions to enable "Limit Precise Location." Go to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data. If you have more than one phone number under SIMs, tap one of the lines. Scroll down to Limit Device Protection. Depending on whether you want the feature enabled or disabled, turn the setting to On or Off. You might be prompted to restart your device.

Recommended For You -Apple

Are you happy with the new feature? Yes. Anythng that offers more security is good. No. It only affects a small number of users right now. Ask me again in two years when more iPhones have it. Vote





with the Apple C2 modem chip, which would enhance your location security, depending on which carriers will be supporting "Limit Precise Location" by the expected September 2026 release date.

Apple wants you to install iOS 26.3 ASAP. Here's how to do it





iOS 26 .3 last Wednesday, and it is possible that several iPhone users don't realize that this update is ready for them to download and install. Considering that it does include important security patches, Apple has Apple just released.3 last Wednesday, and it is possible that several iPhone users don't realize that this update is ready for them to download and install. Considering that it does include important security patches, Apple has told iPhone users to install it immediately . If you haven't done so yet, go to Settings > General > Software Update. If the box containing information about the update appears, follow the directions to install the update on your iPhone.

Depending on the changes to Siri, if any, that are coming with iOS 26.4 , there might not be such a rush to install the iOS 26.4 Beta. If Personal Siri is pushed back to iOS 26 .5, be prepared to install that Beta starting in May. The update that turns Siri into a super-intelligent chatbot like ChatGPT and Gemini now could be pushed back to the release of iOS 27 which will accompany the release of the aforementioned new 2026 iPhone models in September. If this turns out to be the case, you should get the opportunity to install the iOS 27 Beta in August.





Yes, the saying "better late than never" does apply here.