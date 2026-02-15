Apple Maps might be the reason you're still waiting for Tesla CarPlay

Tesla's autonomous driving system. | Image by Tesla





A partnership with some hurdles to overcome

Recommended For You

The technical roadblocks holding things up





As a result, Tesla is just waiting for the right moment to roll it out to ensure that a majority of iPhones have the latest iOS update, which hasn't been the case considering the low adoption rate of iOS 26 . As per the report, Apple recently revealed that the latest iOS 26 is installed on 74% of the newer iPhone models, and that is a big number, it is a tad slower than usual. This is why Tesla is still waiting before rolling it out for their users.



Why it is a game changer for Tesla users

For a while, Tesla felt they didn’t really need CarPlay integration because their system was already good enough for things like Spotify, Apple Music, and the internet. But the harsh reality is that a majority of Tesla users use the iPhone and for them, the preference is to use CarPlay. In a sense, Tesla opening the door for Apple CarPlay is eliminating the last reason for a tech-savvy buyer to opt for a competing product from a company like Rivian or Lucid.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy How much do you value having Apple CarPlay in your vehicle? It's a dealbreaker; I won't buy a car without it. It's a nice bonus, but I can live with the car's own tech. I actually prefer the built-in manufacturer software. I'm an Android Auto user. Vote As a result, Tesla is just waiting for the right moment to roll it out to ensure that a majority of iPhones have the latest iOS update, which hasn't been the case considering the low adoption rate of. As per the report, Apple recently revealed that the latestis installed on 74% of the newer iPhone models, and that is a big number, it is a tad slower than usual. This is why Tesla is still waiting before rolling it out for their users.For a while, Tesla felt they didn’t really need CarPlay integration because their system was already good enough for things like Spotify, Apple Music, and the internet. But the harsh reality is that a majority of Tesla users use the iPhone and for them, the preference is to use CarPlay. In a sense, Tesla opening the door for Apple CarPlay is eliminating the last reason for a tech-savvy buyer to opt for a competing product from a company like Rivian or Lucid.



The Tesla-Apple crossover

I’ve heard from so many people who enjoy everything about their Teslas but despise having to mount their phone on a plastic holder just to be able to see their Apple Maps and Waze alerts. It is a little comical to think that two of the biggest tech leaders seemingly can't get their mapping features to work together during autonomous driving.



I'm hoping that these two companies can come to some kind of agreement in terms of getting both systems to work together, and hopefully it will happen very soon.





Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie