Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Apple Maps might be the reason you're still waiting for Tesla CarPlay

A new report reveals why the Tesla CarPlay launch is hitting delays.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Apps
Tesla infotainment system
Tesla's autonomous driving system. | Image by Tesla

Just think of the Tesla and iPhone owner who loves their car for its speed and technology but secretly wishes their car had one of the most important features of almost every other car on the road: Apple CarPlay. This has been a major drawback for many Tesla owners for a long time, and because of it, some of them have even chosen to stick with other brands. But it appears the wait is almost over for those users, although a few technical difficulties are just keeping the finish line out of reach.

A partnership with some hurdles to overcome


According to Mark Gurman, Apple expert at Bloomberg, writing in his "Power On" newsletter, Tesla is still working hard to bring the Apple CarPlay feature to their owners. Tesla’s software has always been great, but they have realized that the addition of the Apple CarPlay feature to their vehicles has been a critical one to many of their potential customers who are also iPhone owners. Therefore, the decision was made to have the CarPlay feature function inside a window on the Tesla screen, although the mapping of the two different systems has proven to be a bit of a problem.

Recommended For You

The technical roadblocks holding things up


However, the road to get there has not been exactly smooth. During the testing phase, Apple Maps and Tesla’s own navigation system were not exactly on the same page, which caused a whole mess for the company. As a result, Apple had to go back to the drawing board and fine-tune their Maps app for the Tesla hardware. These important changes were not made until the latest versions of iOS 26.

As a result, Tesla is just waiting for the right moment to roll it out to ensure that a majority of iPhones have the latest iOS update, which hasn't been the case considering the low adoption rate of iOS 26. As per the report, Apple recently revealed that the latest iOS 26 is installed on 74% of the newer iPhone models, and that is a big number, it is a tad slower than usual. This is why Tesla is still waiting before rolling it out for their users.

Why it is a game changer for Tesla users


For a while, Tesla felt they didn’t really need CarPlay integration because their system was already good enough for things like Spotify, Apple Music, and the internet. But the harsh reality is that a majority of Tesla users use the iPhone and for them, the preference is to use CarPlay. In a sense, Tesla opening the door for Apple CarPlay is eliminating the last reason for a tech-savvy buyer to opt for a competing product from a company like Rivian or Lucid.

How much do you value having Apple CarPlay in your vehicle?

The Tesla-Apple crossover


I’ve heard from so many people who enjoy everything about their Teslas but despise having to mount their phone on a plastic holder just to be able to see their Apple Maps and Waze alerts. It is a little comical to think that two of the biggest tech leaders seemingly can't get their mapping features to work together during autonomous driving.

I'm hoping that these two companies can come to some kind of agreement in terms of getting both systems to work together, and hopefully it will happen very soon.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
T-Mobile's CEO makes a statement about future phone prices that is music to customers' ears
T-Mobile's CEO makes a statement about future phone prices that is music to customers' ears

Latest News

Amazon slashes jaw-dropping $500 off the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra (2025)
Amazon slashes jaw-dropping $500 off the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra (2025)
The new MacBook is coming in really fun colors unheard of on Apple laptops
The new MacBook is coming in really fun colors unheard of on Apple laptops
Apple enhances the security of some iPhone models with iOS 26.3. Is your iPhone included?
Apple enhances the security of some iPhone models with iOS 26.3. Is your iPhone included?
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges below $140, turning into the king of value
Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges below $140, turning into the king of value
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless