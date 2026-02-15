The new MacBook is coming in really fun colors unheard of on Apple laptops

What the new MacBook might look like. | Image by Yanko Design

Recommended For You

Which of these new MacBook colors sounds the best to you? Dark gray, I don't want bright colors Silver, nothing beats that classic look Light green, not too dull, not too bright Blue, you can't go wrong with that Pink, I've always wanted a pink MacBook Yellow, it's the most playful color you could have Vote

What’s this laptop all about?

Apple is on the right track

Apple’s laptops have always remained on the more expensive side of the market. While this gives them, and the entire Apple ecosystem as a whole, a much more premium and exclusive feel, it’s bad for business. The company wants to fix that with this new MacBook model.According to preliminary reports, the new MacBook will cost well under $1,000, with some estimates putting the starting price in the ballpark of $500-600. To achieve these much lower price tags, Apple will apparently be using an A-series chip — meant for iPhone models — instead of a traditional M-series chip as is found in other MacBook models.The display of this MacBook will also apparently be a bit smaller than it is on the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. However, Gurman claims that the new laptop will still be made of aluminum instead of plastic. The company has allegedly found a way to manufacture the frames much quicker and for reduced costs, and we can likely expect to see them in action this March.I genuinely believe that this new MacBook will perform quite well. It won’t win over most tech enthusiasts, but I think that the company is on the right track for how to capture more market share among the student demographic.The price alone is a major factor here and should help a lot more people make the jump to macOS. All of the fun new colors are just the cherry on top, and I expect the more playful colors to at least hit reasonable sales figures very easily.