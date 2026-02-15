Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The new MacBook is coming in really fun colors unheard of on Apple laptops

Apple's upcoming MacBook model, which is aiming to capture more market share among the student demographic, is going to ship with playful new colors.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple Laptops
Colorful budget MacBook render
What the new MacBook might look like. | Image by Yanko Design

Apple has been working on a budget MacBook model for quite some time now according to various reports spanning months. Though this laptop won’t be as powerful as the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, it seems like it’s going to be breaking one tradition that the company has upheld for years: professional and muted color options.

Budget MacBook color options


According to Apple insider Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power On, the new budget MacBook will ship with much more playful colors than its counterparts. This is partly because the company is hoping to target a bigger chunk of the student market share and is betting on less serious colors helping sales.

Apple has reportedly tested a plethora of color options for the new MacBook, including the following:

  • Dark gray
  • Silver
  • Light green
  • Blue
  • Pink
  • Yellow

As Gurman notes in the newsletter, not all of these colors are going to make the cut, but what will be there will definitely be a major change of pace.

Recommended For You

Which of these new MacBook colors sounds the best to you?


What’s this laptop all about?




Apple’s laptops have always remained on the more expensive side of the market. While this gives them, and the entire Apple ecosystem as a whole, a much more premium and exclusive feel, it’s bad for business. The company wants to fix that with this new MacBook model.

According to preliminary reports, the new MacBook will cost well under $1,000, with some estimates putting the starting price in the ballpark of $500-600. To achieve these much lower price tags, Apple will apparently be using an A-series chip — meant for iPhone models — instead of a traditional M-series chip as is found in other MacBook models.

The display of this MacBook will also apparently be a bit smaller than it is on the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. However, Gurman claims that the new laptop will still be made of aluminum instead of plastic. The company has allegedly found a way to manufacture the frames much quicker and for reduced costs, and we can likely expect to see them in action this March.

Apple is on the right track


I genuinely believe that this new MacBook will perform quite well. It won’t win over most tech enthusiasts, but I think that the company is on the right track for how to capture more market share among the student demographic.

The price alone is a major factor here and should help a lot more people make the jump to macOS. All of the fun new colors are just the cherry on top, and I expect the more playful colors to at least hit reasonable sales figures very easily.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 7
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Four months later, the iPhone 17 Pro Max aluminum design has clear trade-offs
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Samsung’s latest deal makes the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra a more affordable productivity powerhouse
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
Google's compact Pixel 10 Pro scores its biggest discount of 2026 to steal the Pixel 10a's limelight
T-Mobile's CEO makes a statement about future phone prices that is music to customers' ears
T-Mobile's CEO makes a statement about future phone prices that is music to customers' ears

Latest News

Apple Maps might be the reason you're still waiting for Tesla CarPlay
Apple Maps might be the reason you're still waiting for Tesla CarPlay
Amazon slashes jaw-dropping $500 off the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra (2025)
Amazon slashes jaw-dropping $500 off the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered Razr Ultra (2025)
Apple enhances the security of some iPhone models with iOS 26.3. Is your iPhone included?
Apple enhances the security of some iPhone models with iOS 26.3. Is your iPhone included?
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Google is developing a dedicated app for a beloved Pixel feature
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Gboard gets new feature to make typing on glass easier
Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges below $140, turning into the king of value
Galaxy Tab A9+ plunges below $140, turning into the king of value
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless