The new MacBook is coming in really fun colors unheard of on Apple laptops
Apple's upcoming MacBook model, which is aiming to capture more market share among the student demographic, is going to ship with playful new colors.
What the new MacBook might look like. | Image by Yanko Design
Apple has been working on a budget MacBook model for quite some time now according to various reports spanning months. Though this laptop won’t be as powerful as the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro, it seems like it’s going to be breaking one tradition that the company has upheld for years: professional and muted color options.
According to Apple insider Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power On, the new budget MacBook will ship with much more playful colors than its counterparts. This is partly because the company is hoping to target a bigger chunk of the student market share and is betting on less serious colors helping sales.
As Gurman notes in the newsletter, not all of these colors are going to make the cut, but what will be there will definitely be a major change of pace.
Apple’s laptops have always remained on the more expensive side of the market. While this gives them, and the entire Apple ecosystem as a whole, a much more premium and exclusive feel, it’s bad for business. The company wants to fix that with this new MacBook model.
According to preliminary reports, the new MacBook will cost well under $1,000, with some estimates putting the starting price in the ballpark of $500-600. To achieve these much lower price tags, Apple will apparently be using an A-series chip — meant for iPhone models — instead of a traditional M-series chip as is found in other MacBook models.
I genuinely believe that this new MacBook will perform quite well. It won’t win over most tech enthusiasts, but I think that the company is on the right track for how to capture more market share among the student demographic.
The price alone is a major factor here and should help a lot more people make the jump to macOS. All of the fun new colors are just the cherry on top, and I expect the more playful colors to at least hit reasonable sales figures very easily.
Budget MacBook color options
Apple has reportedly tested a plethora of color options for the new MacBook, including the following:
- Dark gray
- Silver
- Light green
- Blue
- Pink
- Yellow
Which of these new MacBook colors sounds the best to you?
What’s this laptop all about?
The MacBook usually ships with very muted shades. | Image by Apple
The display of this MacBook will also apparently be a bit smaller than it is on the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. However, Gurman claims that the new laptop will still be made of aluminum instead of plastic. The company has allegedly found a way to manufacture the frames much quicker and for reduced costs, and we can likely expect to see them in action this March.
Apple is on the right track
