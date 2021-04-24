Samsung's cheapest Galaxy A series smartphone gets Android 11

Samsung
continues to surprise its customers with Android 11 updates. No matter whether you're owning a flagship or the cheapest Samsung smartphone, if it's not older than two years, there's a big chance that you'll get the latest Android 11 update at some point this year.
The Galaxy A01
is without a doubt one of the cheapest Galaxy A series smartphones, but that didn't prevent Samsung from delivering users the Android 11 update. SamMobile
reports that the affordable Galaxy A01 is now getting Android 11 in Europe.
Truth be told, the update was only spotted in Russia, but that's a good indication that Samsung has kicked off the Galaxy A01 Android 11 rollout, so it shouldn't take too long to expand to more countries.
As far as the changes go, besides all the goodies that Android 11 typically brings, the update also includes the April security patch, the most recent one released by Google. If you own a Galaxy A01, you'll also get the new One UI 3.x that will improve the smartphone's user interface.
While we don't have an ETA for the availability of the update in other countries, it's pretty clear that Galaxy A01 users won't have to wait too long for Android 11, regardless of where they live.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!