Samsung Android Software updates

Samsung's cheapest Galaxy A series smartphone gets Android 11

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 24, 2021, 11:02 AM
Samsung's cheapest Galaxy A series smartphone gets Android 11
Samsung continues to surprise its customers with Android 11 updates. No matter whether you're owning a flagship or the cheapest Samsung smartphone, if it's not older than two years, there's a big chance that you'll get the latest Android 11 update at some point this year.

The Galaxy A01 is without a doubt one of the cheapest Galaxy A series smartphones, but that didn't prevent Samsung from delivering users the Android 11 update. SamMobile reports that the affordable Galaxy A01 is now getting Android 11 in Europe.

Truth be told, the update was only spotted in Russia, but that's a good indication that Samsung has kicked off the Galaxy A01 Android 11 rollout, so it shouldn't take too long to expand to more countries.

As far as the changes go, besides all the goodies that Android 11 typically brings, the update also includes the April security patch, the most recent one released by Google. If you own a Galaxy A01, you'll also get the new One UI 3.x that will improve the smartphone's user interface.

While we don't have an ETA for the availability of the update in other countries, it's pretty clear that Galaxy A01 users won't have to wait too long for Android 11, regardless of where they live.

Related phones

Galaxy A01
Samsung Galaxy A01 View Full specs

User Score:

7.0
$85 Amazon
  • Display 5.7 inches 1520 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 2GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

