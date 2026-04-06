LG's never released rollable phone gets torn down on video

In 2021, LG pulled the plug on its mobile phone division just before it was supposedly about to release the LG Rollable. The display on this phone could expand from a 6.8-inch OLED screen to a 7.4-inch panel. Powered by the Snapdragon 888 application processor (AP), the device was equipped with 12GB of RAM and featured at least 256GB of storage. On the back of the phone LG included a 64MP primary camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera.The device featured a 4500mAh battery.

JerryRigEverything teardown videos and his toolkit, Zack Nelson, the man who makes smartphones cower in fright with histeardown videos and his toolkit, was able to obtain an LG Rollable . From the beginning of the teardown video, you can see how the phone expanded, as a track on the top and presumably the bottom of the phone allowed the display to get wider with a swipe to the right. Swiping on the display to the left brought the screen back to its original size.

The LG Rollable was well ahead of its time



One might say that LG thought of everything as Zack points out that the LG Rollable played music when the display-expanding mechanism was running. This music covered up a humming sound that the phone's motor generated when the screen was expanding or contracting. It's obvious that LG was dead serious about releasing this phone, which was proven when One might say that LG thought of everything as Zack points out that the LG Rollable played music when the display-expanding mechanism was running. This music covered up a humming sound that the phone's motor generated when the screen was expanding or contracting. It's obvious that LG was dead serious about releasing this phone, which was proven when a nearly finished unit in a box was reviewed (in Korean) on YouTube









During the early stages of the teardown, Nelson discovered bristles inside the device, used to keep dust and dirt out of areas that users would not be able to access. There are two geared motors driving the expansion of the screen. A trio of spring-loaded mechanical arms under the motor helped the panel to extend smoothly. Looking at the mechanics of the device, Nelson states that LG was ahead of its time and that the company wasn't appreciated until it decided to leave the smartphone industry.

Who knows what amazing features LG smartphones might have today





Zack was concerned with the reassembly, considering that the unit he had might be the only working model of the LG Rollable in existence. The good news is that Nelson succeeded. Seeing how LG was able to craft such a device, it is a shame that it closed down its smartphone operations before it could release this phone. With the LG Rollable so close to a 2021 release, who knows what LG might have been able to accomplish five years later.