A nearly-finished LG Rollable appears in Korean review, showcasing its main feature
When LG left the smartphone market last year, it was seemingly on a roll with making some of the coolest phones ever. The company had recently released the unique and fascinating dual-screen LG Wing phone, and was on its way to release the world's first rollable - aptly named the LG Rollable.
But the LG Rollable ended up frozen in its late development stage, no units were sold, and all we were left with were the leaks and rumors about it. Plus knowledge of the fact that this phone was almost complete, and just around the corner. So close!
However, just recently a Korean YouTuber has managed to get his hands on a nearly-finished LG Rollable unit, which he claims he was able to borrow from LG employees for the following video review:
Tip: YouTube can translate this review for you, just enable closed captions via the [CC] button, then press the gear icon and set the subtitles to "Auto-translate" > "English."
Although LG itself teased what the LG Rollable would look like in the past, and showcased its display-expanding mechanism briefly, this here is our first, clearest HD showcase of the rollable phone that never made it.
As it seems, the LG Rollable was to have the following flagship specs - a Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB of RAM, and starting at 256GB of storage. In terms of weight, it's a hefty 285 grams. Its OLED display expands from 6.8 inches to 7.4. Keeping the lights on is a 4500mAh battery. All this is very impressive, and would've likely resulted in a high price too.
While LG's vision of a rollable phone, which would've also been the world's first, never made it to market, at least we can look forward to others to carry this concept to fruition. Samsung might be one step closer to its first rollable phone, judging by its recent patents. In addition, we know that Motorola is experimenting with its first rollable smartphone too. It's safe to speculate that 2023 may finally be the year of the rollable smartphone. Excited?
In the meantime, feel free to check out some the cutting-edge folding phones we already have, like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Oppo Find N, for example. And if you're interested in the history of the LG Rollable, we have lots of LG Rollable leaks and patents here.
Things that are NOT allowed: