Roku adds a bunch of new linear channels this month
The Roku Channel adds new content for its customers almost every month, and February is not an exception. Announced last week, a new wave of linear channels made it to The Roku Channel mostly focusing on news and entertainment.
Whether you’re looking for some comedies to relax or just want to find out what’s happening in the world, the 8 new linear channels added to The Roku Channel this month will most likely give you some options. Additionally, Spanish-language content is coming with the new wave of channels too.
The above premium news channels complement an already solid offering from The Roku Channel, which added many news channels last year including NBC News NOW that arrived last fall. The Roku Channel can be accessed from a Roku device, or on the web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV, and select Samsung TVs.
Without further ado, here is the full list of channels that are already available for free on The Roku Channel:
- ALLBLK Gems: Entertainment that’s inclusively but unapologetically Black. Enjoy the best of ALLBLK, all the time.
- AMC en Español: AMC en Español tiene tus historias favoritos. Disfruta de programas aclamados por la crítica, 100% en español.
- Anger Management: Charlie Sheen stars as a therapist specializing in anger management while still battling his own anger issues.
- Dateline 24/7: Discover true crime stories from the True Crime Original. All Dateline, all the time.
- Life with Derek: When Nora and George got married and merged their families, there was one detail they overlooked: their two competitive teens Derek and Casey.
- Sky News: All the latest developments from Sky News correspondents around the U.K. and across the world.
- Sonic: Based on the popular video game, join Sonic the Hedgehog and Tails as they defend the planet Mobius from Dr. Robotnik.
- TODAY All Day: TODAY’s streaming network featuring TODAY Show favorites, celebrity interviews, show exclusives, food, recipes, lifestyle tips and more.
