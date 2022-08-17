Roku users are getting more than a dozen new live channels for free
The Roku Channel adds new content for its users very often, but not everything that comes to the streaming service is available for free. This is one of those fortunate times when The Roku Channel is getting new content that can be streamed for free directly through the Live TV Guide.
No less than 14 new live channels are now available for free on The Roku Channel, most of them specialized on local news. After bringing eight NBC Local news channels from major metropolitan areas across the country, The Roku Channel announced this week it’s expanding the coverage of its local news to include more cities, with the addition of NBC San Diego News, NBC Boston News and NBC San Francisco Bay Area.
But wait, there’s more! Some of the most popular dramas of all time are coming to The Roku Channel. Episodes from various series like NCIS, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, and more will be available to stream through the company’s new Ion Channel.
Last but not least, The Roku Channel is brining the wild, wild West to its users who will now be able to stream their favorite Western classic movies and series, including Apache Junction, The Westerner, The Rebel, and many more.
Here is the complete list of new live channels available The Roku Channel’s Live TV Guide starting today: BBC Kids, BOUNCE XL, Cheaters, Cine EsterellaTV, Court TV, Grit Xtra, Ion, Ion Mystery, Ion Plus, NBC Boston News, LX News, NBC San Diego News, NBC San Francisco Bay Area News, and Roku Channel Westerners.
Also, The Roku Channel launched LX News, a channel that offers live coverage on technology, politics, community, social issues, current events, and the environment.
A brand-new Spanish-language channel, Cine EstrellaTV, will also be available through the service’s dedicated Espacio Latino hub on The Roku Channel.
