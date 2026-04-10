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Refurbished memory chips in your next brand-new phone. Wait, what?!

A well-known tipster has something alarming to say.

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The end of the week was supposed to be a relaxing one. | Image by Pexels
Things are taking an interesting turn. The ongoing RAM shortage crisis caused by voracious AI projects and data centers moved to a whole new level.

Yes, we've talked numerous times about price hikes (the Galaxy S26 already got slapped with a $100 increase) or possible hardware downgrades (to keep prices the same).

But how about using refurbished memory chips in new phones?!

What's the deal?


This latest leak is courtesy of well-known tipster Yogesh Brar who has this to say:

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Are you surprised? | Image by Yogesh Brar account on X


According to him, "some phone brands" (which remain unnamed) have not succeeded in securing enough memory chips. Since their stocks are running low, these brands are using "refurbished memory" chips.

Yogesh says this isn't good for customers "in the long run", and how could it be?

But why?


Memory chips, especially DRAM and NAND, have become significantly more expensive because AI companies and data centers are buying them in massive quantities.

Giants like NVIDIA and Microsoft are pouring billions into infrastructure, and that demand is eating into the supply that would normally go to smartphones, tablets and computers. So phone makers are left competing for what's left, often at higher prices.

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What's acceptable in this situation?
13 Votes

What are the risks?


From a technical perspective, memory chips can certainly degrade over time with use. That's normal, and manufacturers design them to last years, but the key point is that a new chip starts at 100% lifespan, while a refurbished one already has some portion of that lifespan used up. Yikes.

So even if a refurbished chip passes testing, it may fail earlier than expected under heavy use. Second, performance consistency. Worn memory can behave less predictably, especially under stress, which might lead to slowdowns or instability.

So if you keep your phone for several years, that reduced lifespan becomes more relevant. You might not notice anything in the first few months, but problems could show up a bit later.

It won't be a popular move


When we buy a brand-new gadget (especially a flagship), we want everything inside to be brand new.

Once something like this becomes public, it can create doubt. People may start wondering what else is being compromised. That kind of perception can damage a brand more than the technical reality itself.

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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